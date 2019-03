- The future of the Carolina Panthers could be in South Carolina.

The Charlotte-based team has reportedly begun talks with leaders from Rock Hill about relocating the Panthers’ headquarters and training facility to South Carolina, The State reports, citing U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.

The team’s legal representatives have met with a state senator to address possible legislative changes that could make South Carolina a more attractive place for a future headquarters.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and other team officials will continue these talks Wednesday in a meeting with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Reports are out that #Carolina #Panthers owner, David Tepper, will meet with #SC Governor, Henry McMaster, to brainstorm moving the team's new headquarters and practice facilities to the Palmetto State. Meeting is supposed to happen this #AM at Governor's Mansion. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/ufMCugrBD4 — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) March 13, 2019

The States reports that the Panthers are looking into the state’s economic incentive laws. For example, the team’s players don’t count as full-time employees because they do not work enough hours.

By current legislation, this could mean that, if the team moved south, the 53-person roster would not count as new jobs brought to South Carolina and would not qualify the team for certain credits and incentives.