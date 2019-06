- South Carolina Gov. McMaster is expected to sign a bill Wednesday that will bring the Carolina Panthers practice facilities and headquarters across the state line.

South Carolina is inviting folks on Wednesday, June 5 to a Panthers Party to officially celebrate the team becoming part of the two Carolinas. The pep rally kicks off around 10 a.m. at Fountain Park.

For those heading out, prepare to park at the Elizabeth Lane Parking Deck for this free event.

Folks will see the team's mascot, drum line and top cat cheerleaders. Several South Carolina state leaders will also be in attendance.

As Gov. McMaster will finally sign into law the bill that will allow the Panthers to bring their practice facilities to South Carolina, lawmakers are creating another bill that will allow for $115 million worth of financial incentives for the team.