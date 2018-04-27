Carolina picks LSU corner back in second round of draft

- The Carolina Panthers took a cornerback from Louisiana State University as the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The 5'11 LSU junior weighs in at 175 pounds and was "arguably the fastest player in college football in both 2016 and 2017."

His college career highs include nine tackles-- four solo and five assisted-- in an October game against Florida State University and two tackles for a loss with one sack during a November game against Arkansas.

Other accomplishments include:

2018 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers, 2nd Round (55th overall)

2017 Second Team All-America (Sporting News)

2017 Second Team All-SEC (Coaches)

Jackson isn't the biggest, but he's fast and is a guy that can come in right away and compete for the starting spot opposite James Bradberry.