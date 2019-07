- The Panthers super fan who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on behalf of the franchise, died on Friday, his son announced on social media.

In his hometown of Winston-Salem, Catman had been battling an illness. Catman attended every Panthers home game for over 20 years.

"The number one Panthers fan in the world went to heaven today!," Greg Good Jr., posted on Facebook. "Please keep our family in your prayers and always remember to #keeppounding."

I was sorry to hear of the passing of Greg Good aka Cat Man. He was the first iconic Panther Fan to greet me & I always appreciated his love for @Panthers Condolences to his family. He will be missed! https://t.co/pr3OpyXBrD — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) July 6, 2019

Multiple former Panthers reacted to Catman's passing including DeAngelo Williams.