Panthers super fan, Hall of Fame inductee 'Catman' dies

Posted Jul 07 2019 11:10AM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 11:15AM EDT Panthers super fan and Hall of Fame inductee 'Catman' has died at the age of 62, his family announced.

By FOX 46 Web Staff CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Panthers super fan who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on behalf of the franchise, died on Friday, his son announced on social media.

In his hometown of Winston-Salem, Catman had been battling an illness. Catman attended every Panthers home game for over 20 years.

"The number one Panthers fan in the world went to heaven today!," Greg Good Jr., posted on Facebook. "Please keep our family in your prayers and always remember to #keeppounding."

I was sorry to hear of the passing of Greg Good aka Cat Man. He was the first iconic Panther Fan to greet me & I always appreciated his love for @Panthers Condolences to his family. He will be missed!

— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) July 6, 2019

Multiple former Panthers reacted to Catman's passing including DeAngelo Williams. More Sports Stories

Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title
By Jesse Ullmann
Posted Jul 07 2019 10:17AM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 12:55PM EDT

LYON, FRANCE -- From the beginning the Women's World Cup was considered the USA's to lose.

The Netherlands had other thoughts though and were able to frustrate the Americans. It wasn't enough.

Two second half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle handed the USA its fourth World Cup title as they defeated the Dutch squad, 2-0 and with it captured the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160599406_1562517722699_7485231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick in the 61&#39;, giving the USA a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title
By Jesse Ullmann
Posted Jul 07 2019 10:17AM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 12:55PM EDT

LYON, FRANCE -- From the beginning the Women's World Cup was considered the USA's to lose.

The Netherlands had other thoughts though and were able to frustrate the Americans. It wasn't enough.

Two second half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle handed the USA its fourth World Cup title as they defeated the Dutch squad, 2-0 and with it captured the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title. Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Jul 05 2019 08:36PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 10:12PM EDT

Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.

As the U.S. Women's National Team heads into what could be a historic fourth win in the final round of the FIFA Women's World Cup, some are voicing concerns about the broadcast schedule of the match.

Two major men's soccer event finals will also be occurring on Sunday.Shortly after the U.S. and the Netherlands duke it out for the Women's World Cup title, Brazil and Peru will compete in the Copa America, South America's men's championship. USA takes aim at World Cup title (Sunday, 11 am on FOX 46 - WJZY)
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Jul 05 2019 07:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 06 2019 05:00PM EDT

The U.S. Women's National Team will seek the ultimate glory Sunday during the final match of the Women's World Cup when it squares off against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon for its fourth tournament title.

The USWNT — whose jersey became the most-sold soccer jersey (men's or women's) in a single season on Nike's online store — fought its way into the finals after defeating England 2-1 Tuesday in a match that remained tied for the first third of the game. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)" title="getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619-407068.gif"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images" title="GETTY earthquake damage1160405851_1562435796071-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on during the pre-match warm-up. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/home-security-camera-captures-moment-of-ballantyne-house-explosion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/05/Secuirty%20camera%20ballantyne%20explosion%20070519_1562374095363.jpg_7480145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Security camera captures before, during, after of Ballantyne home explosion." title="Secuirty camera ballantyne explosion 070519_1562374095363.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Home security camera captures moment of Ballantyne house explosion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/panthers-super-fan-hall-of-fame-inductee-catman-dies" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/Untitled-1_1562512215251_7485110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/Untitled-1_1562512215251_7485110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/Untitled-1_1562512215251_7485110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/Untitled-1_1562512215251_7485110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/Untitled-1_1562512215251_7485110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Panthers&#x20;super&#x20;fan&#x20;and&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Hall&#x20;of&#x20;Fame&#x20;inductee&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Catman&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;has&#x20;died&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;age&#x20;of&#x20;62&#x2c;&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;announced&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Panthers super fan, Hall of Fame inductee 'Catman' dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/multiple-overnight-shootings-multiple-gunshot-victims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Multiple overnight shootings, multiple gunshot victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-channel-star-cameron-boyce-dies-at-20-suffered-seizure-family-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOLLYWOOD&#x2c;&#x20;CA&#x20;-&#x20;MARCH&#x20;13&#x3a;&#x20;Cameron&#x20;Boyce&#x20;attends&#x20;A&#x20;Legacy&#x20;Of&#x20;Changing&#x20;Lives&#x20;presented&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Fulfillment&#x20;Fund&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;Ray&#x20;Dolby&#x20;Ballroom&#x20;at&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Highland&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Polk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/naval-air-weapons-station-china-lake-evacuated-not-mission-capable-following-71-magnitude-quake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;entrance&#x20;to&#x20;Naval&#x20;Air&#x20;Weapons&#x20;Station&#x20;China&#x20;Lake&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;FREDERIC&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: No deaths, major 