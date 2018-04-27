Panthers up defense; take another corner back in third round of draft

- You have to be pretty pleased with what the Panthers have done so far in the 2018 NFL Draft.

They needed to get Cam Newton help on offense, and they did that with their Thursday night first round pick-- wide receiver D.J. Moore out of the University of Maryland.

RELATED: Carolina Panthers take UMD wide receiver in first round of draft

On Friday, they addressed their needs on defense.

The Panthers made moves to shore up their secondary on day two of the draft by selecting corner Donte Jackson out of Louisiana State University with the 55th overall pick in round two.

RELATED: Carolina picks LSU corner back in second round of draft

The team then doubled down on defense by taking Rashaan Gaulden out of University of Tennessee in the third round.

Gaulden is a bigger guy, coming in at 6'1", 193 pounds, that can play corner or safety, but is also most notably known for flipping off the Alabama crowd and getting ejected from a game against Kentucky.

Carolina traded their second third round pick to the Green Bay Packers for a fourth and fifth round pick, 101 and 147 overall, leaving the team with six picks on Saturday to finish out the draft.