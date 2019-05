- Professional stock car racing driver Jeffrey Earnhardt is honoring fallen Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon in the Xfinity Series race this weekend.

The emotional unveiling of the special tribute vehicle, a Joe Gibbs Racing car, happened on Thursday morning. The vehicle will race at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series ALSCO 300.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, a Mooresville native, wanted the tribute vehicle made to show his appreciation to the law enforcement officers who protect his hometown.