Race car driver Ryan Repko to honor UNC Charlotte victims in upcoming race

Posted May 16 2019 01:49PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 02:05PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407284889-407287428"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Ryan Repko&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo: Ryan Repko </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407284889-407287428" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ryan%20Repko_Charlotte%20Strong%20Race%20Car_051619_1558029538838.jpg_7276182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Ryan Repko&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo: Ryan Repko </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/race-car-driver-ryan-repko-to-honor-unc-charlotte-victims-in-upcoming-race">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407284889" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Race car driver and UNC Charlotte student Ryan Repko will be honoring UNCC shooting victims and supporting his fellow 49ers by helping raise money for the victims' families in an upcoming race. </p><p>Repko said he will be racing with the North Carolina based CARS LMSC Tour and the CARS SLM Tour on Saturday, May 18 at the Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway in Radford, Virginia. </p><p>"This weekend I will be honoring the victims of the UNC Charlotte tragedy, as well as supporting my fellow 49ers by running a special tribute paint scheme," Ryan Repko tweeted. "I am also looking to help raise money for the victims families by allowing people to purchase 'laps' of the race this weekend." </p><p>For more information on <a href="https://www.ryanrepko.com/about/">Ryan Repko</a> or how you can help donate to this cause, <a href="https://crowdfund.uncc.edu/project/15641">please click here</a>! </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This weekend I will be honoring the victims of the <a href="https://twitter.com/unccharlotte?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@unccharlotte</a> tragedy, as well as supporting my fellow 49ers by running a special tribute paint scheme. Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final
By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 16 2019 10:50PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 11:06PM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Tuukka Rask posted his seventh career playoff shutout, and the Boston Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes out of the Eastern Conference final, winning 4-0 on Thursday night to reach their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years.

Rask made 24 saves in his second straight series-clinching shutout. (NHL)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Tuukka Rask posted his seventh career playoff shutout, and the Boston Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes out of the Eastern Conference final, winning 4-0 on Thursday night to reach their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years.</p><p>Rask made 24 saves in his second straight series-clinching shutout. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter. NCAA to consider allowing college athletes to cash in on their names
By FOX NEWS
Posted May 16 2019 11:26AM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 11:05PM EDT

The NCAA on Tuesday announced it formed a group to determine whether its rules can be modified to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will lead the new group on the topic with a final report due in October, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors said.

READ HERE ON FOX NEWS.

Bruins beat Carolina 2-1, take 3-0 series lead
By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 14 2019 10:58PM EDT
Updated May 15 2019 10:40AM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Chris Wagner and Brad Marchand scored 5:07 apart in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots for the Bruins, who have won six straight postseason games for the first time since 1978. (NHL)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bruins beat Carolina 2-1, take 3-0 series lead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 10:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Chris Wagner and Brad Marchand scored 5:07 apart in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final.</p><p>Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots for the Bruins, who have won six straight postseason games for the first time since 1978. They are one victory away from their third Stanley Cup Final appearance in nine years.</p><p>Boston will go for the sweep on Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rep-adams-shocked-by-charlotte-census-sex-offender-hire-calls-for-investigation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Rep__Adams__shocked__by_Charlotte_Census_0_7279651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rep__Adams__shocked__by_Charlotte_Census_0_20190517023415"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rep. Adams "shocked" by Charlotte Census sex offender hire, calls for investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mom-nearly-dies-after-going-abroad-for-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_20190517023301"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte mom nearly dies after going abroad for surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gastonia-pastor-to-robber-who-stole-equipment-come-to-service-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_20190517022826"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gastonia pastor to robber who stole equipment: Come to service Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Andy J. McCauley Jr. (Eastern Regional Jail)" title="Andy J. McCauley Jr-401720. - MUG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mom-nearly-dies-after-going-abroad-for-surgery" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Charlotte_woman_almost_dies_after_going__0_7279798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charlotte mom nearly dies after going abroad for surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gastonia-pastor-to-robber-who-stole-equipment-come-to-service-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Sound_equipment_stolen_from_Gastonia_chu_0_7279774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gastonia pastor to robber who stole equipment: Come to service Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andy&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;McCauley&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Eastern&#x20;Regional&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walgreens-announces-commitment-to-hire-5000-veterans-over-5-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/thumb%20veterans_1558054617219.jpg_7278924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;District&#x20;of&#x20;Columbia&#x20;Army&#x20;National&#x20;Guard&#x20;noncommissioned&#x20;officers&#x20;gather&#x20;to&#x20;support&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;two&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;Guardsmen&#x20;who&#x20;are&#x20;competing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Region&#x20;2&#x20;Best&#x20;Warrior&#x20;Competition&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;16&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;Camp&#x20;Dawson&#x2c;&#x20;W&#x2e;Va&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x2f;Kevin&#x20;Valentine&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walgreens announces commitment to hire 5,000 veterans over 5 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-of-missing-chesterfield-county-man-found-in-wooded-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Missing%20Chesterfield%20County%20man_1558052389792.JPG_7278638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny&#x20;Roscoe&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Chesterfield&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body of missing Chesterfield County man found in wooded area</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 