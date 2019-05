- Race car driver and UNC Charlotte student Ryan Repko will be honoring UNCC shooting victims and supporting his fellow 49ers by helping raise money for the victims' families in an upcoming race.

Repko said he will be racing with the North Carolina based CARS LMSC Tour and the CARS SLM Tour on Saturday, May 18 at the Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway in Radford, Virginia.

"This weekend I will be honoring the victims of the UNC Charlotte tragedy, as well as supporting my fellow 49ers by running a special tribute paint scheme," Ryan Repko tweeted. "I am also looking to help raise money for the victims families by allowing people to purchase 'laps' of the race this weekend."

For more information on Ryan Repko or how you can help donate to this cause, please click here!