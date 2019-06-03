< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article>
<section id="story410610278" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410610278" data-article-version="1.0">Report: Panthers to sign Buccaneers' DT Gerald McCoy</h1>
</header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410610278" data-article-version="1.0">Report: Panthers to sign Buccaneers' DT Gerald McCoy</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="Buccaneer's defensive tackle Geral McCoy is being signed by the Panthers, according to a report." />
<figcaption>Buccaneer's defensive tackle Geral McCoy is being signed by the Panthers, according to a report.</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buccaneer&#39;s defensive tackle Geral McCoy is being signed by the Panthers, according to a report.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Buccaneer's defensive tackle Geral McCoy is being signed by the Panthers, according to a report. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410610278-410609178" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buccaneer&#39;s defensive tackle Geral McCoy is being signed by the Panthers, according to a report.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jillian.smith@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/report-panthers-to-sign-buccaneers-dt-gerald-mccoy">Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Carolina Panthers are signing Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy, according to a source. </p> <p>The six-foot-four, 300-pound defensive tackle will stay down south for his tenth season, <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1135665570945404929" target="_blank">RapSheet</a> reports. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Source: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> are signing Gerald McCoy. He sticks down South and can play against his former team.</p> — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1135665570945404929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>An Oklahoma City native, McCoy showed a strong season in 2018 with 28 tackles-- 11 of which were assits-- and six sacks. </p> <p>If he's signed, he would face off against his former team on September 12 in a NFC South showdown. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/us-soccer-files-response-to-lawsuit-filed-by-women-s-team" title="US Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women's team" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Soccer files response to lawsuit filed by women's team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 12:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Soccer Federation has formally denied allegations of gender discrimination made by players of the U.S. women's national team.</p><p>Twenty-eight members of the current women's player pool filed the lawsuit March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men's national team.</p><p>The USSF filed its answer on Monday, about one month before the Women's World Cup. The USSF claims every decision made "with respect to the conduct alleged in the complaint was for legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mooresville-wins-first-baseball-state-championship" title="Mooresville wins first baseball state championship" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mooresville_HS_baseball_squad_returns_ho_0_7345675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mooresville_HS_baseball_squad_returns_ho_0_7345675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mooresville_HS_baseball_squad_returns_ho_0_7345675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mooresville_HS_baseball_squad_returns_ho_0_7345675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mooresville_HS_baseball_squad_returns_ho_0_7345675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mooresville High School baseball took home the 4A state title in Greensboro on Saturday. (Cindy Sisson)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mooresville wins first baseball state championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mooresville claimed its first high school baseball championship Saturday after defeating Corinth Holders of Wendell, 8-2.</p><p>The 4A state championship was held Saturday at UNC-Greensboro and Mooresville was considered an underdog.</p><p>The title comes on the heels of the tragic death of Mooresville Police K9 Unit Officer Jordan Sheldon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/superstitions-dont-rule-the-us-womens-national-team-but-they-definitely-have-some" title="Superstitions don't rule the US Women's National Team — but they definitely have some" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether you call it paranoid or just a ritual, some players just need their routines. Here are some of the United States Women’s National Team members' rituals (or superstitions) that get them prepped for game day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Superstitions don't rule the US Women's National Team — but they definitely have some</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Superstitions in sports have always been commonplace in and off the field for as long as players have stepped on grass. </p><p>Whether you call it paranoid or just a ritual, some players just need their routines. Here are some of the United States Women’s National Team members' rituals (or superstitions) that get them prepped for game day: </p><p>Carli Lloyd – Superstitious or not, forward Carli Lloyd says she plays her best game when she knows the pressure of the eyes of her family and friends aren’t there to throw her off. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="doumbia_1559605581640.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman reads a book next to her friend who is on her phone while relaxing in the sunshine in this file photo taken on May 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)" title="1144007323_1559586825427-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, at all U.S. locations on June 18. (Photo by Taco Bell)" title="locos taco_1559590081472.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bullying-children-who-are-overweight-may-lead-to-more-weight-gain-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An overweight child is shown in a file photo during a health-habits initiative in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="getty_overweightchildfile_060319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bullying children who are overweight may lead to more weight gain, study finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/report-panthers-to-sign-buccaneers-dt-gerald-mccoy" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buccaneer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;defensive&#x20;tackle&#x20;Geral&#x20;McCoy&#x20;is&#x20;being&#x20;signed&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Panthers&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;report&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Report: Panthers to sign Buccaneers' DT Gerald McCoy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/illegal-immigrant-accused-in-several-crimes-standoff-released-from-jail-for-second-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Luis&#x20;Pineda-Ancheta&#x20;was&#x20;deported&#x20;in&#x20;2006&#x20;and&#x20;returned&#x20;illegally&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;and&#x20;released&#x2c;&#x20;later&#x20;causing&#x20;a&#x20;lengthy&#x20;and&#x20;dangerous&#x20;standoff&#x20;after&#x20;committing&#x20;more&#x20;crimes&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;into&#x20;custody&#x20;after&#x20;nine&#x20;hours&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;is&#x20;back&#x20;out&#x20;on&#x20;bond&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illegal immigrant accused in several crimes, standoff, released from jail for second time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;reads&#x20;a&#x20;book&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;friend&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;phone&#x20;while&#x20;relaxing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;sunshine&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Peter&#x20;Summers&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everyone&#x20;gets&#x20;a&#x20;free&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x20;from&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;all&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;locations&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deep-sea-fishermen-reel-in-nearly-1m-of-cocaine-off-charleston-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maddie&#x20;Meyer&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deep sea fishermen reel in nearly $1M of cocaine off Charleston coast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 