Retired NASCAR driver James Hylton, son killed in truck crash in Georgia

- Former NASCAR driver James Hylton and his son were killed in a truck accident early Saturday on an interstate in northern Georgia, officials said.

The Georgia State Patrol told WSPA the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Interstate 85 in Carnesville, located 85 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The truck ran off the roadway and hit an embankment, killing two passengers and leaving the driver seriously injured. Authorities identified the two victims as 83-year-old James Harvey Hylton and 61-year-old James Harvey Hylton, Jr.

Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryant told the Associated Press the three men had to be extricated from the GMC truck, which was pulling a trailer carrying a race car and other equipment. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

