<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411796150" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411796150" data-article-version="1.0">Hornets G Tony Parker retiring from NBA after 18 seasons</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-411796150" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hornets G Tony Parker retiring from NBA after 18 seasons&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/tony-parker-says-he-s-retiring-from-nba-after-18-seasons" data-title="Hornets G Tony Parker retiring from NBA after 18 seasons" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/tony-parker-says-he-s-retiring-from-nba-after-18-seasons" addthis:title="Hornets G Tony Parker retiring from NBA after 18 seasons"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> from NBA after 18 seasons"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411796150.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411796150");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411796150-345046728"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&amp;T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas&nbsp;(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411796150-345046728" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&amp;T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas&nbsp;(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
<div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/tony-parker-says-he-s-retiring-from-nba-after-18-seasons">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (AP) -- Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker has announced he's retiring after 18 seasons.</p><p>The 37-year-old guard played 17 said on Twitter Monday that it was an emotional decision and that it has been an "incredible journey." He played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Hornets last season and missing the playoffs. He was selected to the All-Star team six times and was named second-team All-NBA three times.</p><p>ESPN was first to report the news.</p><p>Parker stated 1,151 games regular season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.</p><p>Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.</p><p>Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there wasn't any collateral damage, meaning there was no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/despite-off-season-surgery-cam-newton-will-throw-at-minicamp" title="Despite offseason surgery, Cam Newton to throw at minicamp on Tuesday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/10/Cam%20Newton%20Vikings%20game%20GETTY_1512940821360_4642735_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/10/Cam%20Newton%20Vikings%20game%20GETTY_1512940821360_4642735_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/10/Cam%20Newton%20Vikings%20game%20GETTY_1512940821360_4642735_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/10/Cam%20Newton%20Vikings%20game%20GETTY_1512940821360_4642735_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/10/Cam%20Newton%20Vikings%20game%20GETTY_1512940821360_4642735_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Despite offseason surgery, Cam Newton to throw at minicamp on Tuesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 03:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- Despite offseason shoulder surgery, Cam Newton will throw on Tuesday as minicamp is set to open for the Panthers, according to the Panthers website.</p><p>"This is all part of the rehab process," said Ryan Vermillion, Panthers head athletic trainer.</p><p>"Cam has worked extremely hard this offseason with his rehabilitation and his preparation."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/spain-downs-south-africa-3-1-for-1st-women-s-world-cup-win" title="Spain downs South Africa 3-1 for 1st Women's World Cup win" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spain downs South Africa 3-1 for 1st Women's World Cup win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 02:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LE HAVRE, France (AP) -- Spain won a game at the Women's World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa 3-1 on Saturday behind two penalty kicks by Jennifer Hermoso.</p><p>Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, finished last in its group four years ago in Canada, the country's only other appearance in the tournament. </p><p>Thembi Kgatlana scored in the 25th minute, dodging two defenders before putting her shot in the upper corner and out of goalkeeper Sandra Panos' reach. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> (Photo credit: Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution) " title="RP Corden 16x9_1559950512067.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kesa Brown (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)" title="kesabrown_1560172955489-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/extensive-flood-damage-roads-washed-out-in-catawba-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/WJZY%2012%20ave%20Hickory2%20061019_1560170198495.jpg_7369462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Portion of 12th Avenue Southeast in Hickory, NC washed out by flooding (Credit: Tyler Suggs/FOX 46 Charlotte)." title="WJZY 12 ave Hickory2 061019_1560170198495.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Extensive flood damage: Roads washed out in Catawba County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flood-threat-continues-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411796150'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="RuPaul&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Late&#x20;Late&#x20;Show&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;host&#x20;James&#x20;Corden&#x20;on&#x20;set&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;RuPaul&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;daytime&#x20;talk&#x20;show&#x20;airing&#x20;this&#x20;summer&#x20;on&#x20;select&#x20;FOX&#x20;stations&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Nicole&#x20;Wilder&#x2f;Warner&#x20;Bros&#x2e;&#x20;Domestic&#x20;Television&#x20;Distribution&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/court-rejects-challenge-to-regulation-of-gun-silencers-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/24/HandgunsStoreGettyImages_1521865829581_5213659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Handguns&#x20;hang&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;display&#x20;wall&#x20;for&#x20;sale&#x20;June&#x20;26th&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;DFW&#x20;Gun&#x20;Range&#x20;and&#x20;Training&#x20;Center&#x20;in&#x20;Dallas&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Gershon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/tyson-recalls-ready-to-eat-chicken-fritters-after-complaints-of-hard-plastic-in-product" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/10/tyson%20chicken%20recall_1497125973847_3478162_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters after complaints of 'hard plastic' in product</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/tony-awards-highlights-a-historic-win-and-a-strong-night-for-women" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tony Awards highlights: A historic win and a strong night for women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> 