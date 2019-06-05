< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412016481" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412016481.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412016481");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412016481-410963473"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412016481-410963473" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 10:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:20AM EDT It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.</p><p>Thailand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. The top-ranked Americans are seeking their fourth overall World Cup title, and Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said the team is not backing down.</p><p>“I think if the dream comes true, we can make history to upset one of the best teams in the world,” Sathongwien said. “And it means Thailand can play with the best teams in the world.”</p><p>The Thais are ranked No. 34 in the world but in its 2015 World Cup debut the team finished third in its group with a first win on the sport’s biggest stage, a 3-2 victory over Ivory Coast.</p><p>Games against top opponents give Thailand an opportunity to see how the team is progressing, with a goal of growing the game back home.</p><p>“We are here in the 24-team final, that is our success, and to play one of the best teams in the world, that is also a success,” Sathongwien said.</p><p>For the United States, success will be another star above its crest.</p><p>The Americans charged through Canada four years ago to the final, beating Japan 5-2 to raise the trophy. Carli Lloyd scored three goals in the title game’s first 16 minutes.</p><p>The United States is also celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the 1999 team that memorably won the title on home soil, downing China on penalties after a scoreless draw at the Rose Bowl. The ’99ers, as they are known, were credited with raising the women’s game in the United States.</p><p>The United States is not getting ahead of itself at the World Cup, although it’s generally understood that the team’s first two group games — against Thailand and Chile — should not be all that demanding. But in the final group match before the knockout round, the Americans will face nemesis Sweden, who they’ve been grouped with six times in World Cup play.</p><p>“I respect every team over here because I think sometimes it’s incredibly hard to get here. So the fact that they’re here, they’re competing, and they’re ready, we know we have to be at our very best,” U.S. coach Jill Ellis said. “That’s the challenge for us, making sure we identify our opponent, but also make sure we focus on ourselves and make sure all our tools are sharpened and ready to go.”</p><p>Thailand and the United States are the final two teams in the field to kick off in the group stage. Earlier in the evening, Sweden plays Chile in Rennes.</p><p>The team is focused on winning again in France even while at home the players are looking for a different victory. Known for championing women’s rights and equality, the players collectively filed a lawsuit earlier this year that alleges discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation and are seeking pay equitable with that of the men’s national team.</p><p>That’s on the backburner for now.</p><p>“Of course we have additional things outside of this team that people are going to try to distract us with, or things before that we have put on hold, that we will remain doing after the World Cup,” forward Alex Morgan said. “But right now this is our focus, this is our sole focus.”</p><p>LATE OPENERS: In addition to the matches between the U.S. and Thailand in Reims, and Sweden and Chile in Rennes, New Zealand opens with the Netherlands in Le Havre.</p><p>RECAPPING MONDAY: Canada held off Cameroon 1-0 in Montpellier on Kadeisha Buchanan’s header off a corner. .... Argentina made its World Cup debut and played to a 0-0 draw in Paris with 2011 champion Japan, snapping a six-game losing streak. For the Argentinians, the tournament is not necessarily about wins, but respect.</p><p>“For women’s football in Argentina it is great that we are starting to flourish,” coach Carlos Borrello said. “We are starting on our way and just starting to face up to these powerful forces in football.”</p><p>GOLDEN BEAR PRIDE: Morgan played at California, leading the Golden Bears to the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons from 2007-10. Forward Miranda Nild, who went to Cal from 2015-18, has 12 goals in 17 appearances with Thailand.</p><p>Morgan said she introduced herself on Monday, joking that it was important to make the first overture. “I’m glad to have the edge on that,” she joked.</p><p>Cal is also represented on New Zealand’s team. Betsy Hassett (2009-12) played with Morgan for two of her seasons. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403462" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/cam-newton-throws-after-surgery-on-throwing-shoulder" title="Cam Newton throws after surgery on throwing shoulder" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Panthers QB Cam Newton threw for the first time since offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cam Newton throws after surgery on throwing shoulder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Panthers franchise QB Cam Newton threw at minicamp on Tuesday, offering fans a glimpse at his rehabilitation process following offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder.</p><p>The minicamp quarterbacks session was streamed live on Panthers.com and Cam Newton took a number of snaps and participated in multiple drills. Newton's drills included dropping back in the pocket, calling plays, and making passes downfield</p><p>As per usual, Newton has great energy and seemed to uplift his teammates, dancing around and conversation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/us-thailand-are-final-teams-to-kick-off-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup" title="US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>REIMS, France (AP) - Thailand can dream. It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.</p><p>Thailand kicks off the Women's World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. The top-ranked Americans are seeking their fourth overall World Cup title, and Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said the team is not backing down.</p><p>"I think if the dream comes true, we can make history to upset one of the best teams in the world," Sathongwien said. "And it means Thailand can play with the best teams in the world."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/tony-parker-says-he-s-retiring-from-nba-after-18-seasons" title="Hornets G Tony Parker retiring from NBA after 18 seasons" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/GETTY%20Tony%20Parker_1530908384546.jpg_5765198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&amp;T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas&nbsp;(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hornets G Tony Parker retiring from NBA after 18 seasons</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker has announced he's retiring after 18 seasons.</p><p>The 37-year-old guard played 17 said on Twitter Monday that it was an emotional decision and that it has been an "incredible journey." He played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Hornets last season and missing the playoffs. He was selected to the All-Star team six times and was named second-team All-NBA three times.</p><p>ESPN was first to report the news.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cam-newton-throws-after-surgery-on-throwing-shoulder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_20190611132621"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cam Newton throws after surgery on throwing shoulder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-injured-after-wreck-near-weigh-station-on-i-85"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20wreck%2085%20south%20061119_1560256372490.jpg_7382436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="WJZY wreck 85 south 061119_1560256372490.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Construction worker seriously injured in wreck near weigh station on I-85 south</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WHITE MEAT NOT HEALTHIER 7A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/statesville-planning-board-approves-flag-size-change-for-gander-rv"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/flag%20cms_1558556592911.jpg_7302678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A city in North Carolina has filed a lawsuit to remove a 40-foot by 80-foot U.S. flag outside a local RV dealership. (Photo by Camping World)" title="flag cms_1558556592911.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Statesville planning board approves flag size change for Gander RV</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-and-thailand-are-last-to-kick-off-the-world-cup" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cam-newton-throws-after-surgery-on-throwing-shoulder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Cam_Newton_throws_post_shoulder_surgery_0_7382619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cam Newton throws after surgery on throwing shoulder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/us-thailand-are-final-teams-to-kick-off-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-injured-after-wreck-near-weigh-station-on-i-85" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20wreck%2085%20south%20061119_1560256372490.jpg_7382436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20wreck%2085%20south%20061119_1560256372490.jpg_7382436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20wreck%2085%20south%20061119_1560256372490.jpg_7382436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20wreck%2085%20south%20061119_1560256372490.jpg_7382436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20wreck%2085%20south%20061119_1560256372490.jpg_7382436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Construction worker seriously injured in wreck near weigh station on I-85 south</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-5-dies-after-children-played-with-gun-they-found-cops-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 5, dies after children played with gun they found, cops say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 