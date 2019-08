- The World Cup champion U.S. women's soccer team is coming to Charlotte and will play a match at Bank of America Stadium.

The national team will play an exhibition match at Bank of America Stadium against Korea Republic on October 3 as part of their national victory tour, the Carolina Panthers announced.

The match time is slated for 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

All 23 players of the USWNT roster that won the World Cup this summer will be in Charlotte for the match, according to the Panthers.

Tickets for the match will go on sale on Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m.