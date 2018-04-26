Woman details alleged sexual advances made by Jerry Richardson

- For the first time, we're seeing a letter from Jerry Richardson to one of his alleged victims, accusing him of sexual harassment.

One of the letters from Richardson says "the week before we play New England, please do the following: manicure, pedicure, facial, hair stuff, wear lip gloss. I want all of us to be at our best that weekend."

The second handwritten note by Richardson says "if I could… I’d pamper you more. Rub your feet. Shave your legs. Put lotion on your body - etc., etc."

RELATED: Panthers owner Jerry Richardson being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct

The victim expressed frustration by what she calls a "bogus investigation" by the Panthers, only to be let down by the NFL saying "little did I understand, you don't really care to know my truth. Makes sense. My truth is bad for your business."

In mid- December, FOX 46 interviewed Jon Wertheim, the reporter at Sports Illustrated behind the first bombshell report alleging harassment and racism by Jerry Richardson.

RELATED: Scandal & Sale: What this means for Jerry Richardson's legacy

At the time, Wertheim said:

“General council and the team spokesman were calling present employees and female employees and past employees and sort of encouraging them to not speak publicly […] victim said to us, she felt in some ways like this was harassment all over again; that instead of looking out for the employees and being empathetic to what some of the employees had gone through, it was again an attempt to cover for Mr. Richardson.”

In her letter, the victim also criticized panthers head coach, Ron Rivera, saying, "a week after the release of the sports illustrated story, you decided to break a Carolina Panthers post-game team huddle with "Mr. Richardson on three."

RELATED: Panthers bid farewell to Richardson, fans speculate on what's next

The victim wrote, “you are part of the reason this behavior is condoned and continues.”

Sports Illustrated says it fact-checked the victim's claims and gave the Panthers and Richardson the opportunity to respond. Richardson declined, but the Panthers did release a statement., saying:

Since December 2017, when we commenced an internal investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct, the organization has taken the appropriate steps to remediate any misconduct and ensure a safe and comfortable work environment

These claims are very serious and we have cooperated with the NFL's investigation and remain fully committed to improving every facet of our organization.

Because this matter continues to be under an ongoing legal review, we will not comment publicly on the specifics of the allegations. The statement did say, once Tina Becker was named C.O.O. in December they immediately began addressing the issue and allocating resources to reform their work place

The team also says they've added comprehensive training programs on harassment and diversity and inclusion issues.