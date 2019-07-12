< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <section id="story417693085" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417693085" data-article-version="1.0">Young bowlers prepare for Junior Gold Championship</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417693085.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417693085");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417693085_417694136_161149"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417693085_417694136_161149";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417694136","video":"583601","title":"Young%20bowlers%20prepare%20for%20Junior%20Gold%20Championship","caption":"One%20frame%20at%20a%20time%2C%20bowlers%20from%20around%20the%20nation%20are%20gearing%20up%20for%20the%20biggest%20youth%20bowling%20tournament%20in%20America%3A%20The%20Junior%20Gold%20Championships.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FYoung_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FYoung_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Championsh_583601_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657512534%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-LZ53AJdi_mUyEXHzV5pBunXpqY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fyoung-bowlers-prepare-for-junior-gold-championship"}},"createDate":"Jul 12 2019 12:08AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417693085_417694136_161149",video:"583601",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"One%2520frame%2520at%2520a%2520time%252C%2520bowlers%2520from%2520around%2520the%2520nation%2520are%2520gearing%2520up%2520for%2520the%2520biggest%2520youth%2520bowling%2520tournament%2520in%2520America%253A%2520The%2520Junior%2520Gold%2520Championships.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Championsh_583601_1800.mp4?Expires=1657512534&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-LZ53AJdi_mUyEXHzV5pBunXpqY",eventLabel:"Young%20bowlers%20prepare%20for%20Junior%20Gold%20Championship-417694136",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fsports%2Fyoung-bowlers-prepare-for-junior-gold-championship"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:joshua.sims@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/young-bowlers-prepare-for-junior-gold-championship">Josh Sims, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:04AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-417693085"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:08AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:53AM EDT</span></p>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417693085-417694121" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Young_bowlers_prepare_for_Junior_Gold_Ch_0_7517238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - One frame at a time, bowlers from around the nation are gearing up for the biggest youth bowling tournament in America: The Junior Gold Championships.</p><p>"If you think about the NFL, we have the Super Bowl for that. This is their Super Bowl," said Matt Sutphin, Textile Lanes youth coach.</p><p>More than 4,700 participants—a record number--ages 12-20, will head to Detroit this weekend for the annual event. More than 150 of them will come from North Carolina.</p><p>Nathan Miller of Mount Holly is going to the event for the first time.</p><p>"I'm nervous. All I know is there's going to be a lot of people and I need to focus on making my shots," Miller said.</p><p>Luckily 13-year-old Erica Bone of Belmont has been there before.</p><p>"Try not to get frustrated, with your shots, it's just a spare making game," said Bone.</p><p>The bowlers qualify for Junior Gold through various tournaments throughout the year. Five bowlers from Textile Lanes in Belmont got the invite to Junior Gold and will compete for national titles in four divisions, with a chance to win scholarships and a spot on Junior Team USA, or simply get some recognition.</p><p>"Get my name out there, hopefully, because I'm trying to progress my career. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States women's national soccer team celebrated their recent World Cup victory with their fans on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade in New York City" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Cup champions and fans celebrate in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>, <span class="author">STACEY DELIKAT </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.</p><p>'Ticker-tape' - named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from office buildings, but has since been replaced with paper confetti-- rained down on the FIFA Women's World Cup champions.</p><p>Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro. Rapinoe struck her now-famous victory pose, took a swig of Champagne and handed the bottle to a fan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/charlotte-makes-2-big-soccer-announcements-panthers-mum-on-mls-expansion" title="Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion" data-articleId="417131189" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Charlotte_makes_2_big_soccer_announcemen_0_7496390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Charlotte_makes_2_big_soccer_announcemen_0_7496390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Charlotte_makes_2_big_soccer_announcemen_0_7496390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Charlotte_makes_2_big_soccer_announcemen_0_7496390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/Charlotte_makes_2_big_soccer_announcemen_0_7496390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The City of Charlotte continues to make strides in the soccer world with two big announcements, but they weren't what fans were expecting." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christian Audi, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The City of Charlotte continues to make strides in the soccer world with two big announcements, but they weren't what fans were expecting.</p><p>Mayor Vi Lyles joined Carolina Panthers president Tom Glick to announce that Bank of America Stadium will host an International Champions Club game for the next five years.</p><p>The ICC has brought big European club names to the Queen City including current Champions League Winners Liverpool, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund. This year’s game will see Arsenal take on FC Fiorentina on July 20.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" title="USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final" data-articleId="416954140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Women_s_World_Cup_final_becomes_3rd_most_0_7489606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Women's World Cup final, which featured the USWNT beating the Netherlands 2-0, became the third most-watched WWC game in its history as well as garnered more viewers than last year's men's World Cup final." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Women’s World Cup final that featured the U.S. beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday had a larger viewing audience than the 2018 men’s World Cup final.</p><p>While it did not break the record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup game, it did bring in 20 percent more viewers than last year’s final in which the men’s French and Croatian teams battled it out on the pitch.</p><p>RELATED: Strong defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Investigators_say_sex_trafficker_found_v_0_7516406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Investigators_say_sex_trafficker_found_v_0_20190711232114"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Investigators say sex trafficker found victims through social media</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/town-of-maiden-bans-smoking-vaping-in-public-parks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Town_of_Maiden_bans_smoking__vaping_in_p_0_7516635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Town_of_Maiden_bans_smoking__vaping_in_p_0_20190712023834"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Town of Maiden bans smoking, vaping in public parks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/prison-time-now-possible-for-violating-north-carolina-move-over-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Possible_prison_time_now_part_of_North_C_0_7517141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Possible_prison_time_now_part_of_North_C_0_20190712024417"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Prison time now possible for violating North Carolina 'Move <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Investigators_say_sex_trafficker_found_v_0_7516406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Investigators_say_sex_trafficker_found_v_0_7516406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Investigators_say_sex_trafficker_found_v_0_7516406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Investigators_say_sex_trafficker_found_v_0_7516406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Investigators say sex trafficker found victims through social media</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-vi-lyles-files-for-re-election" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/12/31/WJZY%20CLT%20Mayor%20Vi%20Lyles%20123118_1546292955023.jpg_6574871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/12/31/WJZY%20CLT%20Mayor%20Vi%20Lyles%20123118_1546292955023.jpg_6574871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/12/31/WJZY%20CLT%20Mayor%20Vi%20Lyles%20123118_1546292955023.jpg_6574871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/12/31/WJZY%20CLT%20Mayor%20Vi%20Lyles%20123118_1546292955023.jpg_6574871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/12/31/WJZY%20CLT%20Mayor%20Vi%20Lyles%20123118_1546292955023.jpg_6574871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Vi&#x20;Lyles&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;WJZY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Vi Lyles files for re-election</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/town-of-maiden-bans-smoking-vaping-in-public-parks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Town_of_Maiden_bans_smoking__vaping_in_p_0_7516635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Town_of_Maiden_bans_smoking__vaping_in_p_0_7516635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Town_of_Maiden_bans_smoking__vaping_in_p_0_7516635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Town_of_Maiden_bans_smoking__vaping_in_p_0_7516635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Town_of_Maiden_bans_smoking__vaping_in_p_0_7516635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Town of Maiden bans smoking, vaping in public parks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/prison-time-now-possible-for-violating-north-carolina-move-over-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Possible_prison_time_now_part_of_North_C_0_7517141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Possible_prison_time_now_part_of_North_C_0_7517141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Possible_prison_time_now_part_of_North_C_0_7517141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Possible_prison_time_now_part_of_North_C_0_7517141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Possible_prison_time_now_part_of_North_C_0_7517141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prison time now possible for violating North Carolina 'Move Over' law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fake-check-scam-targets-local-job-seekers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Fake_check_scam_targets_local_job_seeker_0_7516926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Fake_check_scam_targets_local_job_seeker_0_7516926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Fake_check_scam_targets_local_job_seeker_0_7516926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Fake_check_scam_targets_local_job_seeker_0_7516926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/11/Fake_check_scam_targets_local_job_seeker_0_7516926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fake check scam targets local job seekers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 