- One frame at a time, bowlers from around the nation are gearing up for the biggest youth bowling tournament in America: The Junior Gold Championships.

"If you think about the NFL, we have the Super Bowl for that. This is their Super Bowl," said Matt Sutphin, Textile Lanes youth coach.

More than 4,700 participants—a record number--ages 12-20, will head to Detroit this weekend for the annual event. More than 150 of them will come from North Carolina.

Nathan Miller of Mount Holly is going to the event for the first time.

"I'm nervous. All I know is there's going to be a lot of people and I need to focus on making my shots," Miller said.

Luckily 13-year-old Erica Bone of Belmont has been there before.

"Try not to get frustrated, with your shots, it's just a spare making game," said Bone.

The bowlers qualify for Junior Gold through various tournaments throughout the year. Five bowlers from Textile Lanes in Belmont got the invite to Junior Gold and will compete for national titles in four divisions, with a chance to win scholarships and a spot on Junior Team USA, or simply get some recognition.

"Get my name out there, hopefully, because I'm trying to progress my career. Right now it's a hobby," said 16-year old bowler Isaiah Smiley from Belmont.

"I'd like to win I'm just going to go this year and work my butt off and see where I finish," Bone said.

The tournament runs from July 13 to July 20.