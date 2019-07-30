< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story421130879" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421130879" data-article-version="1.0">Zion's latest deal involves NBA 2K video game maker</h1>
</header> div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/zion-s-latest-deal-involves-nba-2k-video-game-maker">Tim Reynolds, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> aside class="mod-inline photo full">
figure>
figcaption>Zion Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6.</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zion Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Zion Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421130879-421130849" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/30/IMG_2215_1564512569601_7560098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zion Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Zion Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/zion-s-latest-deal-involves-nba-2k-video-game-maker">Tim Reynolds, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421130879" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The past few weeks have been a blur to Zion Williamson.</p><p>Picked No. 1 in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. Signed his first pro contract that could be worth as much as $45 million over the next four years. Went to summer league and got hurt after nine minutes. Considered playing for USA Basketball in China this summer. Landed a massive endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. Became very rich very quickly.</p><p>And now, a video game deal.</p><p>Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6.</p><p>“It’s crazy,” Williamson said. “None of this will ever seem normal to me.”</p><p>A person familiar with the terms said Williamson and 2K agreed on a three-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the deal have not been released. It’s the latest major deal in a rapidly growing off-court enterprise for Williamson, perhaps the most celebrated No. 1 pick to enter the league since LeBron James in 2003.</p><p>“When I put the CD in the console, I don’t have to create me as a player,” Williamson told the AP at a party in Las Vegas to commemorate the game’s release, moments after NBA players like Portland’s Hassan Whiteside tried the game for the first time. “I’m there as a player. That’s going to take some getting used to. This is not normal. I can’t even put it into words. I’m honored.”</p><p>Williamson is an imposing figure already — 6-foot-7, 284 pounds, blessed with the combination of size and strength that leaves backboards shaking for many seconds after he unleashes a powerful dunk.</p><p>He’s also a young man who remains a work in progress. His fitness has been called into question, and he’s spending the weeks leading into his first NBA training camp — now less than two months away — getting his body ready for the rigors of his first 82-game season, after a minor knee issue ended his summer league experience in Las Vegas earlier this month after just one half of one game.</p><p>“Zion represents the best of the NBA’s up and coming talent and we are excited to welcome him to Team 2K. ... We’re excited to grow with him,” NBA 2K Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Jason Argent said.</p><p>Even with all these things coming at him at once — he already had fame, and now he has the fortune that can come with it — Williamson insists that he is remaining grounded.</p><p>He didn’t arrive for his video-game coming out party with a massive entourage, just his dad and a couple members of his management team. He didn’t immediately gravitate toward the bigger names in the room high above the Vegas skyline, but rather some young kids who were busy playing the game. And he cringed at the notion that he’s already considered a star.</p><p>“I just turned 19, I have yet to play an NBA game and I know I still have to prove that I belong,” Williamson said. “I’m a rookie. I have a lot to prove.”</p><p>Williamson is fond of saying that he’s merely living his dream, and he knows it sounds a bit cliche.</p><p>He stands by it anyway.</p><p>“You say things when you’re 5 years old like ‘Yeah, I’ll go to the NBA,’ but I’m really going to be playing against superstars this year,” Williamson said. “LeBron, Kevin Durant the year after, Anthony Davis. I’m going to be playing with great NBA players like Jrue Holiday, players that I played with in this video game. That’s my new normal. section class="module mod-story-snippet">
header class="mod-header no_header_style">
h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
div class="mod-content">
ul class="list media">
li>
a href="/sports/panthers-eric-reid-vows-to-continue-kneeling-during-the-national-anthem" title="Panthers' Eric Reid vows to continue kneeling during the national anthem" data-articleId="420931768" >
h4>Panthers' Eric Reid vows to continue kneeling during the national anthem</h4>
div class="body-wrapper ">
div class="body-content">
<p>Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid vowed to keep kneeling during the national anthem this season and will not stop until he sees changes in the world he views as necessary.</p><p>Reid told the Charlotte Observer in a story published Sunday that there needs to be a few things that happen for him to stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner."</p><p>"If a day comes that I feel like we've addressed those issues, and our people aren't being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I'll decide it's time data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/Panthers__Eric_Reid_vows_to_continue_kne_0_7558953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/Panthers__Eric_Reid_vows_to_continue_kne_0_7558953_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/Panthers__Eric_Reid_vows_to_continue_kne_0_7558953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/Panthers__Eric_Reid_vows_to_continue_kne_0_7558953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/Panthers__Eric_Reid_vows_to_continue_kne_0_7558953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid vowed to keep kneeling during the national anthem this season and will not stop until he sees changes in the world he views as necessary." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Panthers' Eric Reid vows to continue kneeling during the national anthem</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid vowed to keep kneeling during the national anthem this season and will not stop until he sees changes in the world he views as necessary.</p><p>Reid told the Charlotte Observer in a story published Sunday that there needs to be a few things that happen for him to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”</p><p>“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting," he told the newspaper. "I haven't seen that happen."</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
li>
a href="/sports/what-we-saw-on-day-one-of-panthers-training-camp" title="What we saw on day one of Panthers training camp" data-articleId="420361101" >
h4>What we saw on day one of Panthers training camp</h4>
div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christian Audi, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>
</div>
div class="body-wrapper ">
div class="body-content">
<p>The crowds came from all over. https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Panthers_fan_buzz_around_training_camp_0_7548861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Panthers_fan_buzz_around_training_camp_0_7548861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/25/Panthers_fan_buzz_around_training_camp_0_7548861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NFL training camp for the Panthers begins with the first practice on Thursday at 6 p.m. FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY is your home all season long for Panthers football." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What we saw on day one of Panthers training camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christian Audi, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The crowds came from all over. Brien Blakely talked to some people who made the trek from Virginia. Bus loads of people came down from Charlotte. A vast majority of the Panthers fans from the Kick-Off Party at Panthers training camp are from Spartanburg. All of them knowing this very well could be the last training camp they see at Wofford College. For those here? They saw some things that we didn't even think we would see during the team's first official practice.</p><p>CAM NEWTON THREW THE LONG BALL</p><p>A day before camp began, head coach Ron Rivera said that they'd limit what Cam does and watch him closely. During the first day of camp, Cam Newton got everyone out of their seats as he threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. Think about it.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
li>
a href="/news/local-news/super-bowl-champ-roman-harper-set-to-join-fox-46-pregame-show" title="Super Bowl champ Roman Harper set to join FOX 46 Pregame Show" data-articleId="420296449" >
h4>Super Bowl champ Roman Harper set to join FOX 46 Pregame Show</h4>
div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>
</div>
div class="body-wrapper ">
div class="body-content">
<p>Football season is almost here, and that means the return of the FOX 46 Pregame Show.</p><p>Every Sunday, the FOX 46 Sports team brings you live coverage of everything you need to know on Panthers game day, and this year, you'll see at new face at the desk with Sports Director Will Kunkel and reporter Josh Sims. </p><p>Former Panther Roman Harper is joining the team as lead analyst, FOX 46 announced on Thursday.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> 