Salisbury teacher emphasizes collaborative learning in the classroom Teachers Getting Results Salisbury teacher emphasizes collaborative learning in the classroom FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results. We have a sneak peek of Wednesday's surprise at Hanford Dole Elementary in Salisbury.

It’s where a fifth grade science teacher has turned her classroom into something really special.

Ms. Sally Schultz said her class is all about collaborative learning. The walls are colorful and covered in projects. Students sit everywhere and anywhere. There are no desks – not even for Ms. Schultz.

“I want it to be comfortable for them. I want them to want to go to school when they leave at night. I want them to come back excited. They can pick different seating. The couch has been a huge hit this year, but just something they can switch up. They can sit with who they want to, and just something fun for them,” Ms. Schultz said.

Hanford Dole has a high-poverty population, which can provide some challenges. But Ms. Schultz is a pro at engaging and energizing her students.

