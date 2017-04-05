Teacher makes an impact on Charlotte kids for nearly two decades Teachers Getting Results Teacher makes an impact on Charlotte kids for nearly two decades FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results. This week, it's a fairly new full-time teacher who's been making an impact on Charlotte kids for nearly two decades.

- FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results. This week, it’s a fairly new full-time teacher who’s been making an impact on Charlotte kids for nearly two decades.

The library at Highland Renaissance Academy in Charlotte is a lively place and that’s encouraged by one woman, Mrs. Labrea Tucker.

“She’s absolutely one of the most positive people we have here on staff and that’s just contagious with everybody,” Principal Chuck Fortuna said.

Mrs. Tucker's a new teacher at Highland Renaissance, but she's been getting results for years there... At 10 on @FOX46News @CharMeckSchools pic.twitter.com/uRCNQ2ONlu — Kayla Ayres (@KaylaFOX46) April 6, 2017

Mrs. Tuckers is a FOX 46 Charlotte teacher getting results, but she hasn’t been a full-time teacher for that long.

“I actually started volunteering here in the late 90s,” she said.

That’s when her mom taught at the school and her own kids were students. From there she was a substitute teacher and then a long-term sub.

“I love the media center. When that position became available I jumped at the chance. I love being here,” Mrs. Tucker said.

She’s held this position in the library just since the beginning of the school year, teaching every class Kindergarten through fifth grade for 45 minutes a week.

“I try to make it fun. Its work in the classroom, it’s almost a breather for them to come to the specials,” Mrs. Tucker said.

Mrs. Tucker does everything from story time with the little ones to teaching students how to navigate the library or even use a dictionary.

“I try to tell them what if there was no internet, or iPad or computer? You have the good old fashioned encyclopedias or dictionaries if you want to know something. Don’t just automatically reach for your phone. Think outside the box,” she said.

Mrs. Tucker is a teacher who’s been getting results with students…long before she officially held the title.

“There are some fifth graders that I’ve known since they were Kindergartners or first graders, so to see them move up and go to middle school and even the ones who have graduated from high school…they come back and ‘Oh I remember you!’ and ‘Yeah, I’m still here!’ I love it. I love it. This is home to me. I wouldn’t know what to do without Highland,” she said.

Mrs. Tucker is going to be on Good Day Charlotte Thursday morning. She’s going to be live from BB&T Ballpark with the Good Day crew!

Know a teacher you'd like to nominate? Message Kayla Ayres FOX 46 on Facebook!