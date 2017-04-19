For Brooke Adams at Allenbrook Elementary - teaching is in her blood Teachers Getting Results For Brooke Adams at Allenbrook Elementary - teaching is in her blood FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results. This week we were at Allenbrook Elementary surprising one educator with teaching in her blood.

“She’s not an ordinary teacher because she’s funny,” 9-year-old Cameron Adams said.

Many know her as energetic, positive and determined.

“She is one of those people who’s just a solidly awesome teacher,” Principal Katharine Bonasera said.

There are a lot of ways to describe Mrs. Brooke Adams including a FOX 46 Charlotte Teacher Getting Results.

Mrs. Adams has been teaching for nearly seven years. Two of those years have been spent at Allenbrook Elementary, but her interest in education started much, much earlier.

“My mom has been teaching for 34 years and she, for as long as I can remember, I was with her in school, in her classroom, on snow days in her classroom. It’s the only thing I wanted to do,” Adams said.

Her mom even helped her set up her classroom, filling the walls to help keep kids interested.

“Every morning she gives us a hug,” 9-year-old Amaria Drayton said.

Mrs. Adams is at school every day for her students, trying to figure out their needs and how to meet those needs.

“We are nurses and psychologists and teachers, and we do everything. There are some children that I’m with them more than their parents are with them. Definitely not just about reading and math. It’s about building character, teaching them right from wrong, teaching them how to communicate appropriately,” she said.

She chose third grade and Allenbrook – a project lift school – because the classroom and the school is where she can truly get positive results.

“It can be challenging in many ways but I just am passionate that these children need us more than anything,” she said.

Mrs. Adams will be joining the Good Day Charlotte crew Thursday morning – so be sure to tune in!

Know a teacher you'd like to nominate? Message Kayla Ayres FOX 46 on Facebook!