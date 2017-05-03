CMS names Deanna Cureton of CEEC the 2017 Teacher of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Congratulations are in order Wednesday for one teacher getting results!
Deanna Cureton of Charlotte Early Engineering College has been named the CMS Teacher of the Year.
The second year CMS teacher leads the school's 10th grade and teaches English honors. Cureton now gets a new big screen TV, $1,500 for her classroom and a one-year lease on a brand new Volkswagen.
Congratulations to the 2017 CMS Teacher of the Year, Deanna Cureton of the @CEECMiners in the L.E.A.D. Learning Community! #CMSTOY2017 pic.twitter.com/kPIXLNWnSl— CMS (@CharMeckSchools) May 3, 2017