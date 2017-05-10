Cornelius teacher the helping hand her students need Teachers Getting Results Cornelius teacher the helping hand her students need FOX 46 Charlotte is continuing the honor teachers who are getting results! This week we're in Cornelius at William A. Hough High School, honoring a teacher who wants to be the helping hand her students need.

Joan Viteri pours a lot of love into her Spanish classes at Hough High School - and also a lot of energy!

When asked what she enjoys most about teaching Ms. Viteri said, "Everything. I really do. Nothing has made me feel more complete than teaching. I wake up early and I'm happy to come to work."

"Ms. Viteri always makes sure the class is really up beat and fun, and she engages with everyone," Freshman Matthew Coleman said.

Ms. Viteri got into teaching when her oldest child, who is now 22, was in school.

"I treat them like they're my own children, I swear, sometimes that's not so good," she said.

Sometimes her own kids even drop by to say hello. Maybe it's because she sees them as her own kids that Ms. Viteri stepped up her responsibilities. Just this year she established the mastery exchange program which pairs Spanish society students with struggling ESL students.

"At the beginning I was scared because I thought they wouldn't come back. The environment became very friendly, very not threatening, so they felt comfortable asking questions. They felt comfortable coming," she said.

Ms. Viteri organized a "free closet" last month where select students could pick up donated clothing and other goods.

"She treats all of her kids like they're her children. She is so outgoing. She helps everyone," Junior Diana Godoy said.

She's a teacher getting results, helping where ever she can.

"I see my children in my students. Their aspirations, everything they want to do in the future, everything they may have or may not have. So i want to be that helping hand," Ms. Viteri said.

Ms. Joan Viteri has been teaching for 10 years and teaching Spanish at Hough for the past five. Last year, she helped establish the Hispanic Outreach Program to support families in the community. She is going to be on Good Day Charlotte Thursday morning - to discuss it all!