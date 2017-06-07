Teacher doesn't let a 'little thing' like leukemia get in her way

- FOX 46 Charlotte has been honoring teachers all year who are getting results in the classroom. Just before the end of the school year one more teacher was nominated by a parent.

The wrote in part, "I wish to tell you about a wonderful teacher at Bethel Elementary School, who is loved by all of her students year after year, Ms. Smith. Ms. Smith is passionate about teachings students how many different ways math plays a role in our daily lives and how it is all around us."

FOX 46 Charlotte found all that true - and much more - when our crew met Ms. Patricia Smith.

Our crew and all of Ms. Smith's students stopped Gay Day to honor this teacher getting results.

"You're getting ready to leave Bethel Elementary and fifth grade, and all I can ever hope that I've given you is that desire and that gift to always learn, regardless of the circumstances," Smith said.

Smith knows about carrying on, despite everything. She was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2015.

"It hasn't stopped me, as you can see, I'm still here and still willing to climb on desks and crawl on the floor and help my kids learn. It's just changed my perspective," she said.

Smith wants her kids to know how to figure out problems, not just get the right answers. Ms. Smith uses hands-on stem projects to help.

"I want to get that out of them by them questioning me and thinking," she said.

Her students said they've loved fifth grade with Ms. Smith. And Ms. Smith said being here inspires her every day to be better and learn more.

"I didn't intend to be a teacher, but through the grace of God and the people he's placed along my journey, I'm now in a classroom and I'm teaching, and I'm very grateful for that," she said.

Now that school is out, Ms. Smith is actually taking a class but she's going to take a break for that Thursday morning to come on Good Day Charlotte. Once her summer really starts, she's going to spend all her time with her grandkids.