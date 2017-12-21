"We love her": Fort Mill Elementary Teacher Katrinia Wilkerson recognized

- FOX 46 Charlotte recognizes teachers who give their all to get results in the classroom.

This week, FOX meet Katrinia Wilkerson, a third grade teacher at Fort Mill Elementary. She focuses on her students' individual needs, inside and outside of the classroom.

She's a teacher making an impact in the lives of her students, which she calls her 'chickadees.'

"Once a chickadee, always a chickadee," Wilkerson said.

"She's a very good teacher," Student Noah Axelrod said. "She loves us and gives us a good education."

Her third grade students will be the first to tell you that Katrinia Wilkerson deserves all the recognition she's receiving.

"She really likes to be our teacher," Student Braden Mathis said. "We love her."

This isn't the first time she's been honored this year. Wilkerson is Fort Mill Elementary's "teacher of the year" and was one of five educators recognized by the school district as an honor role teacher.

"It's really awesome and humbling because the kids mean everything to me," Wilkerson said. "So I come everyday ready to tackle whatever new thing is thrown my way. So it's awesome to know that people see that I put my heart out there and it's about them and making sure they have what they need."

"Ms. Wilkerson is a shining example of what it takes to go above and beyond to meet the needs of her students," Fort Mill Elementary Principal Jocelyn Young said.