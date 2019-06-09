< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story411642609" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411642609" data-article-version="1.0">Storms bring heavy damage, flooding to area (Image Gallery)</h1>
</header> f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411642609");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411642609_411637162_125469"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="411637162" data-video-posted-date="Jun 09 2019 11:24AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Rain_at_Taste_of_Charlotte_0_7367930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Rain at Taste of Charlotte</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="411638605" data-video-posted-date="Jun 09 2019 11:44AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/City_of_Lenoir_says_use_caution__avoid_h_0_7367773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>City of Lenoir says use caution, avoid hazards</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="411637535" data-video-posted-date="Jun 09 2019 11:27AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Heavy_damage_in_Rutherford_County_0_7367761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Heavy damage in Rutherford County</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/-image-gallery-storms-bringing-heavy-damage-flooding-to-area">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411642609"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:24AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-2_1560105876584_7367985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Evacuation at Antioch Road/lower Creek. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-2_1560105876584_7367985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Untitled-2_1560105876584.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_76_CP__1560105703125.jpg_7367984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (76)_1560105703125.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_75_CP__1560105694617.jpg_7367983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (75)_1560105694617.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_74_CP__1560105693195.jpg_7367982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (74)_1560105693195.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_27_CP__1560105574443.jpg_7367980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (27)_1560105574443.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_28_CP__1560105574569.jpg_7367981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (28)_1560105574569.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_73_CP__1560097798415.jpg_7367947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (73)_1560097798415.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_26_CP__1560097556722.png_7367946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (26)_1560097556722.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS.png_1560097555322.jpg_7367945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS.png_1560097555322.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560097552654.jpg_7367943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (23)1_1560097552654.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_24_CP__1560097552841.png_7367944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (24)_1560097552841.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_25_CP__1560097550769.png_7367942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (25)_1560097550769.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/62173469_3043467889011813_3724339779299442688_n_1560097545283_7367940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="62173469_3043467889011813_3724339779299442688_n_1560097545283.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_72_CP__1560097545466.jpg_7367941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (72)_1560097545466.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411642609-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-2_1560105876584_7367985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Evacuation at Antioch Road/lower Creek." title="Untitled-2_1560105876584.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Evacuation at Antioch Road/lower Creek.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_76_CP__1560105703125.jpg_7367984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Flooding in Conover." title="Image from iOS (76)_1560105703125.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Flooding in Conover.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_75_CP__1560105694617.jpg_7367983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Flooding in Conover." title="Image from iOS (75)_1560105694617.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Flooding in Conover.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_74_CP__1560105693195.jpg_7367982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Flooding in Conover." title="Image from iOS (74)_1560105693195.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Flooding in Conover.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_27_CP__1560105574443.jpg_7367980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="John's River is flooding and John's River Loop was closed and covered by the water." title="image (27)_1560105574443.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>John's River is flooding and John's River Loop was closed and covered by the water.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_28_CP__1560105574569.jpg_7367981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="John's River is flooding and John's River Loop was closed and covered by the water." title="image (28)_1560105574569.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>John's River is flooding and John's River Loop was closed and covered by the water.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_73_CP__1560097798415.jpg_7367947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Image Gallery" title="Image from iOS (73)_1560097798415.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Image Gallery</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_26_CP__1560097556722.png_7367946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="image (26)_1560097556722.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS.png_1560097555322.jpg_7367945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Image from iOS.png_1560097555322.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560097552654.jpg_7367943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="image (23)1_1560097552654.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_24_CP__1560097552841.png_7367944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="image (24)_1560097552841.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_25_CP__1560097550769.png_7367942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="image (25)_1560097550769.png.jpg"/> _101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-2_1560105876584_7367985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Evacuation at Antioch Road/lower Creek." title="Untitled-2_1560105876584.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_76_CP__1560105703125.jpg_7367984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Flooding in Conover." title="Image from iOS (76)_1560105703125.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_75_CP__1560105694617.jpg_7367983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Flooding in Conover." title="Image from iOS (75)_1560105694617.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_74_CP__1560105693195.jpg_7367982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Flooding in Conover." title="Image from iOS (74)_1560105693195.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_27_CP__1560105574443.jpg_7367980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="John's River is flooding and John's River Loop was closed and covered by the water." title="image (27)_1560105574443.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_28_CP__1560105574569.jpg_7367981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="John's River is flooding and John's River Loop was closed and covered by the water." title="image (28)_1560105574569.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_73_CP__1560097798415.jpg_7367947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image Gallery" title="Image from iOS (73)_1560097798415.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_26_CP__1560097556722.png_7367946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="image (26)_1560097556722.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS.png_1560097555322.jpg_7367945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Image from iOS.png_1560097555322.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560097552654.jpg_7367943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="image (23)1_1560097552654.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_24_CP__1560097552841.png_7367944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="image (24)_1560097552841.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_25_CP__1560097550769.png_7367942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="image (25)_1560097550769.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/62173469_3043467889011813_3724339779299442688_n_1560097545283_7367940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="62173469_3043467889011813_3724339779299442688_n_1560097545283.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_72_CP__1560097545466.jpg_7367941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Here are some of the images from the FOX 46 viewing area.

STORY <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Weather Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media"> <li>
<a href="/weather/weather-forecast" title="Weather Forecast Video" >
<h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:50AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> <li>
<a href="/news/weather-alert-flooding-heavy-rain-fall-and-more-sweep-through-the-carolina-s" title="Catawba County declares State of Emergency with flooding, power outages, rescues ongoing" >
<h4>Catawba County declares State of Emergency with flooding, power outages, rescues ongoing</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:52PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Torrential rainfall has caused flooding to occur in many of our Foothill neighborhoods.</p><p>The Catawba County Board of Commissioners has declared a state of emergency on Sunday as excessive rainfall has continued for more than 24 hours and is expected to continue through Monday. data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Weather_Alert__Catawba_County_declares_S_0_7367818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Weather_Alert__Catawba_County_declares_S_0_7367818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Weather_Alert__Catawba_County_declares_S_0_7367818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Weather_Alert__Catawba_County_declares_S_0_7367818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Excessive flooding, rescues, and power outage have led Catawba County to declare a State of Emergency on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Catawba County declares State of Emergency with flooding, power outages, rescues ongoing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 09:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 02:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Torrential rainfall has caused flooding to occur in many of our Foothill neighborhoods.</p><p>The Catawba County Board of Commissioners has declared a state of emergency on Sunday as excessive rainfall has continued for more than 24 hours and is expected to continue through Monday. Numerous rescues and severe flooding have caused road closures and hazardous travel conditions.</p><p> Widespread power outages are also a concern.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> If you are planning on attending this weekend's Taste of Charlotte then pack an umbrella.</p><p>Temperatures will be in the 70's and 80's.</p><p>Rain will be on and off this weekend and heavy rain at times could prompt flash floods. You will want to be careful on the roadways.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> href="/weather/-image-gallery-storms-bringing-heavy-damage-flooding-to-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-2_1560105876584_7367985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Evacuation at Antioch Road/lower Creek." title="Untitled-2_1560105876584.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Storms bring heavy damage, flooding to area (Image Gallery)</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/three-dead-after-car-slides-into-creek-in-lincolnton"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Three_men_are_dead_after_their_car_slide_0_7367722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Three_men_are_dead_after_their_car_slide_0_20190609132828"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Three dead after car slides into creek in Lincolnton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/weather-alert-flooding-heavy-rain-fall-and-more-sweep-through-the-carolina-s"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560090074166.jpg_7367728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Catawba County has decalred a State of Emergency due to heavy rains on Sunday, officials said." title="image (23)1_1560090074166.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Catawba County declares State of Emergency with flooding, power outages, rescues ongoing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/flash-flood-watch-in-effect-until-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/08/DMA%20WATCHES_1560001942681.png_7366852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday evening in Charlotte." title="DMA WATCHES_1560001942681.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flash Flood Watch in effect until Sunday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sc-man-missing-since-last-sunday-family-asking-for-help" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-1_1560104994137_7367975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-1_1560104994137_7367975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-1_1560104994137_7367975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-1_1560104994137_7367975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Untitled-1_1560104994137_7367975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cheraw&#x2c;&#x20;SC&#x20;resident&#x20;Terris&#x20;Parson&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;missing&#x20;since&#x20;June&#x20;2nd&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SC man missing since last Sunday , family asking for help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/female-dead-after-accidental-shooting-inside-kannapolis-ruby-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman dies after accidental shooting inside Kannapolis Ruby Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/three-dead-after-car-slides-into-creek-in-lincolnton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Three_men_are_dead_after_their_car_slide_0_7367722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Three_men_are_dead_after_their_car_slide_0_7367722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Three_men_are_dead_after_their_car_slide_0_7367722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Three_men_are_dead_after_their_car_slide_0_7367722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Three_men_are_dead_after_their_car_slide_0_7367722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Three dead after car slides into creek in Lincolnton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/weather-alert-flooding-heavy-rain-fall-and-more-sweep-through-the-carolina-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560090074166.jpg_7367728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560090074166.jpg_7367728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560090074166.jpg_7367728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560090074166.jpg_7367728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_23_CP_1_1560090074166.jpg_7367728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catawba&#x20;County&#x20;has&#x20;decalred&#x20;a&#x20;State&#x20;of&#x20;Emergency&#x20;due&#x20;to&#x20;heavy&#x20;rains&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2c;&#x20;officials&#x20;said&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Catawba County declares State of Emergency with flooding, power outages, rescues ongoing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kroger-issues-recall-for-frozen-berries-due-to-possible-health-risk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 