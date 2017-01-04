Snow threat grows for Charlotte heading into weekend Weather Snow threat grows for Charlotte heading into weekend

- Snow lovers, congratulations your prayers have been answered. For everyone else, prepare yourselves as it looks like we will see snow in the Charlotte area heading into the weekend.

The latest models indicate that a storm system will organize in the Gulf of Mexico and swing to the south.

The timing of the storm will be Friday evening into Saturday morning, according to FOX 46 Charlotte Meteorologist Nick Kosir.

"If the system moves in early on Friday, it would start as rain and eventually turn to snow early Saturday morning," Kosir said.

THE BAD NEWS

At this point, 1 to 2 inches of snow can be expected across the Piedmont with higher totals likely southeast of Charlotte.

It's likely that roads will be snow covered Saturday morning, which means you should be cautious when traveling as driving conditions may be difficult.

Check out Nick Kosir's storm breakdown from Jan. 4, 2017

THE GOOD NEWS

The system is expected to clear out QUICKLY and the sun will be out for the second half of the day Saturday.

Snow on the roads should melt and at that point the roads will just be wet.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were not any watches, advisories or warnings for this system.

Forecasters say the winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow.

Even parts of the deep South -- including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama -- were bracing for the possibility of snow by Friday.



ROAD PREPS TO BEGIN THURSDAY MORNING



NCDOT staff in Division 10, which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties, will place brine on the major highways including I-77, I-85, I-485, U.S. 74 and other high-volume highways.



NCDOT forces in Division 12, which includes Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell and Lincoln counties, will place brine on the division’s primary and “bare pavement” routes. This includes interstates, N.C. and U.S. routes, and other highly traveled roads for snow and ice removal.



NCDOT says crews will continue to monitor the forecast and will change or update response as needed.

Mecklenburg County EMS says they have 61 gallons of Ice Melt, 192 cans of windshield deicer and 100 agency vehicles ready to respond.

Did someone say snow in the forecast?? We got 61 gallons of Ice Melt, 192 cans of windshield deicer,& 100 Agency vehicles ready to respond. pic.twitter.com/JyY01nM3Ek — Mecklenburg EMS (@MecklenburgEMS) January 4, 2017

