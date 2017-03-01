50-70 mph winds expected as storm moves to strike Charlotte viewing area

A cold front with strong and severe storms will roll through the area this afternoon and evening.

This will be a quick moving system that will drop heavy rain quickly. Damaging straight line winds between 50-70 mph are expected. There is also a risk for hail and a small chance for a weak tornado.

TIMELINE

Mountains (Avery, Ashe, Watauga) - 2-4 pm

Foothills (Burke Caldwell) - 4-6 pm

Piedmont (Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredelle, Mecklenberg, Rowan, Stanley, Cabarrus, York) 7-10 pm

Sandhills (Chester, Lancaster, Union, Anson, Richmond, Chesterfield) 10-midnight

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT

This will be a squall line that will move through communities quickly. Heavy rain will start to fall, taper off and completely stop within the matter of an hour.

The mountain counties will get hit the hardest. The Storm Prediction Center has placed those counties under an enhanced risk for severe weather. An enhanced risk means the potential for tornadoes, frequent lightning, winds possibly in excess of 70 mph and hail with a diameter between 1-2 inches. National Weather Forecasters are confident that there will be widespread storms that are capable of causing significant damage or even cause fatalities.

The rest of the viewing area is under a slight risk. A slight risk means severe storms are expected but in relatively small numbers/coverage. Winds of up to 58 mph and hail around 1 inch in diameter are possible.

Rainfall totals between .25-.5" are expected with locally higher amounts in the mountain communities. Puddling and ponding will be expected but flooding will likely not occur because of the quick moving nature of this system.

A severe thunderstorm watch will likely be issued for parts or all of the viewing area later today. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather and a warning means severe weather is imminent. As the storms roll through the area severe thunderstorm warnings will likely be issued within the watch area.

This event will be completely east of the viewing area by 2 am and tomorrow will be sunny but cooler. Chilly air from the northwest will move in and stick around through Saturday. Temperatures on Thursday morning will be 15-20 cooler than the Wednesday morning readings.

Keep checking FOX 46 on air and online for the latest.