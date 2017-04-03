Strong storms this afternoon into evening have potential for wind, hail, tornadoes

- Strong to severe storms are expected to fire up across the viewing area this afternoon into this evening.

A warm front lifting northward will bring the threat for supercell thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph winds, hail and tornadoes.

Heavy rain is also expected as most areas will see at least 1" of rain. Puddling and ponding will likely occur on the roadways with minor flooding possible.

The storm threat will begin in the mountains at around 1 pm and move out of the viewing area by 9 pm.

Big storms are expected to be moving through Charlotte during the rush hour commute.

