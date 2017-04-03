Strong storms this afternoon into evening have potential for wind, hail, tornadoes

By: Nick Kosir

Posted:Apr 03 2017 11:55AM EDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 12:07PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Strong to severe storms are expected to fire up across the viewing area this afternoon into this evening. 

A warm front lifting northward will bring the threat for supercell thunderstorms capable of producing 60+ mph winds, hail and tornadoes. 

Heavy rain is also expected as most areas will see at least 1" of rain. Puddling and ponding will likely occur on the roadways with minor flooding possible. 

The storm threat will begin in the mountains at around 1 pm and move out of the viewing area by 9 pm.

Big storms are expected to be moving through Charlotte during the rush hour commute. 

Please be weather alert today and continue checking FOX 46 on air and online for the very latest. 

