Strong storms to roll through Charlotte area

- Severe thunderstorms are likely starting this afternoon through the overnight hours.

The first round of storms will swing through between 3-6 pm. This round will feature strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Little to no severe weather is expected with this round.

The second round of storms will swing through between 11 pm - 4 am and will feature a much higher risk of severe storms.

Heavy rain, gusty winds of 60+ mph, hail, lightning and isolated tornadoes are all likely.

The highest risk for severe weather is south of I-40.

