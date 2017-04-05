Strong storms to roll through Charlotte area

By: FOX46 Weather Team

Posted:Apr 05 2017 11:58AM EDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 12:00PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Severe thunderstorms are likely starting this afternoon through the overnight hours. 

The first round of storms will swing through between 3-6 pm. This round will feature strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Little to no severe weather is expected with this round. 

The second round of storms will swing through between 11 pm - 4 am and will feature a much higher risk of severe storms.

Heavy rain, gusty winds of 60+ mph, hail, lightning and isolated tornadoes are all likely.

The highest risk for severe weather is south of I-40. 

