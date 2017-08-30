Local businesses collect donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

- The heavy rainfall associated with Harvey has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas since last Friday. Houston has been hit especially hard with many residents being rescued from rising flood waters.

There are some groups right here in the Carolinas that are trying to meet the needs of those devastated by Harvey.

Mooresville based Lowes sent truckloads of supplies to Houston earlier this week. Samaritan’s Purse and the Red Cross have both sent volunteers from both North and South Carolina.

A Charlotte-based church, Freedom House, is collecting supplies and donations at four locations across Charlotte, Huntersville, and Cornelius.

The requested donations range from bottled water to baby formula and wipes. They are also encouraging volunteers to donate their time. Check out their website for more information.

In York, SC, the police department has also started to collect supplies and donations. Lt. Dale Edward hopes this can help bring the community together to help anyone displaced or suffering from Harvey.

The collection just started Tuesday, but the police department is expecting the community to come out in full force. Items such as bottled water, bleach, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, and non-perishable goods are requested. No donation is too small.