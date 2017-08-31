Risk of flooding, tornadoes possible as tropical rains move across Carolinas

- Harvey is making it's presence felt tonight as tropical rains have started to soak the Carolina's. Expect heavy rain showers through the night before tapering off a bit in morning.

Many places tonight could be looking at 1-2 inches of rain which could already start up some minor flooding across the region. As rain quiets down tomorrow morning we get ready for an even bigger punch of storms tomorrow.

While Harvey is not a tropical storm anymore it's still carrying very strong wind sheer with it. Harvey's positioning tomorrow NW of the area will bring a threat of severe weather to the area tomorrow including the risk for tornadoes.

All the factors are lining up for the threat for small tornadoes, but there is one big question mark still out there. Will early rain lower instability, ultimately ruining severe weather threats in the afternoon.

This I can tell you, if the sun comes out at all tomorrow in the early afternoon and there is a decent break in the rain, we need to be ready to go for storms.

If It rains during the morning at all this will drastically affect instability and lower chances for severe storms. So, it might be odd but we need to cheer for rain early in the day.

The greatest threat for severe weather will stay from the Charlotte area south through Rock Hill. This is due to higher instability in this area. Rain is still likely in the the Statesville, Salisbury area but severe threat is lower north of Mecklenburg county.

Timing for severe weather starts in the early afternoon around 2 PM and lasts until 8 PM. Along with the tornado threat, damaging winds and flash flooding will be possible. Some spots could pick up a 2 day total of 4 or 5 inches!

The good news is much drier air works in for Labor day weekend! Saturday Sunday and Monday expect more sunshine with low threats for rain. Highs each day will range from the low to mid 80's