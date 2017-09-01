Tornado Warnings canceled, Tornado Watch in effect until 10 p.m.

Tornado Warnings have been lifted for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m.

Many places tonight could be looking at 1-2 inches of rain which could already start up some minor flooding across the region. As rain quiets down tomorrow morning we get ready for an even bigger punch of storms tomorrow.

While Harvey is not a tropical storm anymore it's still carrying very strong wind sheer with it. Harvey's positioning tomorrow NW of the area will bring a threat of severe weather to the area tomorrow including the risk for tornadoes.

All the factors are lining up for the threat for small tornadoes, but there is one big question mark still out there. Will early rain lower instability, ultimately ruining severe weather threats in the afternoon.

This I can tell you, if the sun comes out at all tomorrow in the early afternoon and there is a decent break in the rain, we need to be ready to go for storms.