- The heat wave continues on Wednesday as it will be the sixth consecutive day in the mid-90's in Charlotte.

Rock Hill is already at 73 degrees at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

From about Noonn on today in Charlotte temps will be in the mid-90's

Remember to drink plenty of water and use sun screen if you are going to outside for a considerable amount of time.

Gastonia will see temps around 96, which is expected to be the high in the area.

The low is in Boone at 84 degrees, if you are looking to escape the heat!