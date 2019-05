- Showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the area through the afternoon and evening hours.

Parts of the area are under a slight rick for severe storms Friday with the biggest threat being damaging winds, small hail and heavy downpours.

We have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the northern half of the area until 11 p.m.

The thunderstorm threat will last until 8 p.m., but may linger a bit longer over our southeastern counties.

Anything severe will most likely be isolated through the afternoon and evening hours.