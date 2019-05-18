< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> Allergy meds and sun screen for Saturday with hot temps, glaring sun 18 2019 10:42AM By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 18 2019 10:43AM EDT
Video Posted May 18 2019 10:42AM EDT
Updated May 18 2019 10:47AM EDT https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407677705" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - It will be a great day to be at the beach or nearby the water as temperatures will be in the 90's Saturday and the sun will be out.</p><p>Make sure to use sun screen! Also allergies are a concern as pollen levels will be very high on Saturday.</p><p>Temps were fairly comfortable Saturday morning at 60 degrees. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403458" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-forecast" title="Weather Forecast Video" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/5_18_evening_forecast_vid_0_7287876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/5_18_evening_forecast_vid_0_7287876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/5_18_evening_forecast_vid_0_7287876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/5_18_evening_forecast_vid_0_7287876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/5_18_evening_forecast_vid_0_7287876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="5-18 evening forecast vid" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/code-orange-air-quality-alert-issued-for-saturday-as-hot-weather-arrives" title="Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Code_Orange_air_quality_alert_issued_for_0_7284791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Code_Orange_air_quality_alert_issued_for_0_7284791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Code_Orange_air_quality_alert_issued_for_0_7284791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Code_Orange_air_quality_alert_issued_for_0_7284791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Code_Orange_air_quality_alert_issued_for_0_7284791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The first Code Orange air quality alert of the year has been issued as things are heating up in our area." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first Code Orange air quality alert of the year has been issued as things are heating up in our area.</p><p>The alert is active from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the Charlotte metro region. For the first time this year, highs will be in the low 90s with very little wind. The hot, stagnant air mass isn't good for air quality, so anyone with respiratory ailments, younger kids and older active adults should limit their time outside.</p><p>There is a 20 percent chance for showers and storms throughout Friday afternoon as well. The conditions will essentially remain same for the rest of the weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/wave-of-storms-to-roll-through-weekend" title="More chances for severe weather on Mother's Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It will be a soggy Mother's Day so if you are headed out for brunch to celebrate mom dress accordingly." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More chances for severe weather on Mother's Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Britney Hamilton, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 11:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A stationary front has been bringing unsettled weather to our area for the past few days. That front will eventually move through this evening.</p><p>However, the Charlotte area is in the warm sector which means the chance for severe weather is highest after midday when the air becomes more warm and humid.</p><p>There’s a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. On a scale of 1-5, slight risk is a 1. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arnold-schwarzenegger-assaulted-during-event-in-south-africa-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;California&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Arnold&#x20;Schwarzenegger&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;rally&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Arnold Schwarzenegger blindsided, dropkicked in the back during sporting event in South Africa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jose-andres-offers-job-to-cafeteria-worker-fired-for-giving-a-meal-to-a-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef&#x20;Jose&#x20;Andres&#x20;speaks&#x20;after&#x20;receiving&#x20;the&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x20;Food&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Wine&#x20;Festival&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Chef&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Year&#x20;award&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x20;Food&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Wine&#x20;Festival&#x20;at&#x20;Bazaar&#x20;Meat&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bryan&#x20;Steffy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Barcelona&#x20;Enterprises&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jose Andres offers job to cafeteria worker fired for giving a meal to a child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/allergy-meds-and-sun-screen-for-saturday-with-hot-temps-glaring-sun" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Allergy meds and sun screen for Saturday with hot temps, glaring sun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/house-approves-sweeping-bill-to-expand-gay-rights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Madera&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-killed-outside-east-blvd-gas-station-in-dilworth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;dead&#x20;of&#x20;apparent&#x20;stab&#x20;wounds&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;Shell&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;on&#x20;East&#x20;Boulevard&#x20;in&#x20;dilworth&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Google&#x20;Maps&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 