- Many out-of-towners descended upon Charlotte this weekend for NASCAR All-Star Weekend and they were welcomed to the Queen City with lots of sun and warm temperatures.

It was 73 degrees this morning, 50's and 60's in the mountain region.

Sunday will be a great day to get out and do some golf or exercise, and spend some time at the pool.

The high will be 89 and temperatures this week will be in the 80's.

On Monday showers are possible during the evening rush hour commute so have your umbrella handy.

The warm weather trend continues into next weekend. Next Friday and Saturday we are expected to see temperatures around 95 degrees.