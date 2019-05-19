< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Stellar weather for NASCAR All-Star Weekend May 19 2019 09:37AM EDT 19 2019 09:37AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407775454_407775621_181618",video:"565560",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Another%2520beautiful%2520day%2520to%2520get%2520out%2520and%2520golf%252C%2520exercise%252C%2520or%2520spend%2520some%2520time%2520by%2520the%2520water%2520and%2520pool.%2520Bring%2520sun%2520screen%2520for%2520protection%2520from%2520the%2520sun.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_565560_1800.mp4?Expires=1652881033&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=amVvXyxxnREZQsaRXir6N6eoYB8",eventLabel:"Sunday%20Neighborhood%20Storm%20Watch%20Forecast-407775621",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fweather%2Fbeautiful-weather-for-nascar-all-star-weekend"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 19 2019 09:38AM EDT
Video Posted May 19 2019 09:37AM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 05:18PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407775454-407775606" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/19/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7288443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Many out-of-towners descended upon Charlotte this weekend for NASCAR All-Star Weekend and they were welcomed to the Queen City with lots of sun and warm temperatures.</p><p>It was 73 degrees this morning, 50's and 60's in the mountain region.</p><p>Sunday will be a great day to get out and do some golf or exercise, and spend some time at the pool.</p><p>The high will be 89 and temperatures this week will be in the 80's.</p><p>On Monday showers are possible during the evening rush hour commute so have your umbrella handy.</p><p>The warm weather trend continues into next weekend. More Weather Stories

Weather Forecast Video
Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.
Posted Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST
Updated May 21 2019 11:25PM EDT

Storms possible mid-week, big warm up ahead of Memorial Day weekend data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/10p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7300822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/10p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7300822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/10p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7300822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/10p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7300822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="10p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/storms-possible-mid-week-big-warm-up-ahead-of-memorial-day-weekend" title="Storms possible mid-week, big warm up ahead of Memorial Day weekend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="5-21 aft vid" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storms possible mid-week, big warm up ahead of Memorial Day weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tara Lane, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The heat will back off a little for Wednesday with more The heat will back off a little for Wednesday with more clouds, and the chance for a few showers and storms.

A southeast flow will increase clouds overnight across the majority of the Charlotte metro, up through the mountains. At the same time, a stalled front in the region could help develop isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Only general thunderstorms are possible. Severe storms are not expected.

Enjoy the small break from the heat, because it's back with a vengeance for Memorial Day weekend! Highs reach the low and mid 90s Friday through Monday. Record highs on those days are in the mid 90s, so we'll certainly be in record territory.

By Tara Lane, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted May 21 2019 03:47PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 03:56PM EDT

Allergy meds and sun screen for Saturday with hot temps, glaring sun

It will be a great day to be at the beach or nearby the water as temperatures will be in the 90's Saturday and the sun will be out.

Make sure to use sun screen! Also allergies are a concern as pollen levels will be very high on Saturday.

Temps were fairly comfortable Saturday morning at 60 degrees. Most Recent

York County neighbors frustrated over water ban
Cell phone companies offer apps to help customers avoid 'robocalls'
Family dog has to undergo surgery after being shot by deputy
Supreme Court won't hear case on military medical malpractice lawsuits
Tick season returns to the Carolinas data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>York County neighbors frustrated over water ban</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cell-phone-companies-offer-apps-to-help-customers-avoid-robocalls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cell phone companies offer apps to help customers avoid ‘robocalls'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-dog-has-to-undergo-surgery-after-being-shot-by-deputy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family dog has to undergo surgery after being shot by deputy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/supreme-court-won-t-hear-case-on-military-medical-malpractice-lawsuits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Supreme Court won't hear case on military medical malpractice lawsuits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tick-season-returns-to-the-carolinas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tick season returns to the Carolinas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 