Charlotte Motor Speedway to open campground for Irma evacuees

- Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced that it will open its Rock City Campground for evacuees heading north or inland from Hurricane Irma.

The campground will be open beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. Accommodations will be available as long as possible prior to potential landfall.

Shifting forecasts raised the threat to the Southeast from fierce Hurricane Irma and prompted emergency declarations in the Carolinas and coastal Georgia, including areas that haven't suffered a direct hit from a major hurricane in more than a century.

Irma is still packing 185 MPH winds and is moving WNW at 17 mph. Models are agreeing that Irma will take a northerly turn and possibly make landfall around Miami on Sunday. The storm will most likely continue moving north back into the Atlantic and make another landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Monday.

Evacuees should access Rock City Campground off Bruton Smith Boulevard through Entrance Z and will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the ticket office on the second floor of Smith Tower at the speedway’s main entrance, starting as early as Friday morning. After-hour arrivals will be handled by Charlotte Motor Speedway security.

