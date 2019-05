- The first Code Orange air quality alert of the year has been issued as things are heating up in our area.

The alert is active from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the Charlotte metro region. For the first time this year, highs will be in the low 90s with very little wind. The hot, stagnant air mass isn't good for air quality, so anyone with respiratory ailments, younger kids and older active adults should limit their time outside.

There is a 20 percent chance for showers and storms throughout Friday afternoon as well. The conditions will essentially remain same for the rest of the weekend.

A weak cold front will knock temperatures down by a few degrees on Monday. However, those temperatures will bounce right back to about 90 on Tuesday and stay there through at least Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny and hot. 20 percent chance scattered showers. Hi: 89 Lo: 67

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and hot. 20 percent chance scattered showers. Hi: 90 Lo: 66

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. 20 percent chance scattered showers. Hi: 88 Lo: 67

Download the FOX 46 weather app to stay ahead of any weather that might impact your neighborhood.