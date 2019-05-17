< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article>
<section id="story407554550" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407554550" data-article-version="1.0">Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-407554550" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/code-orange-air-quality-alert-issued-for-saturday-as-hot-weather-arrives" data-title="Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/code-orange-air-quality-alert-issued-for-saturday-as-hot-weather-arrives" addthis:title="Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/code-orange-air-quality-alert-issued-for-saturday-as-hot-weather-arrives">FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-407554550"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:54PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> a="/virtual/weather/code-orange-air-quality-alert-issued-for-saturday-as-hot-weather-arrives";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Neighborhood\x20Storm\x20Watch\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407554550" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The first Code Orange air quality alert of the year has been issued as things are heating up in our area.</p> <p>The alert is active from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the Charlotte metro region. For the first time this year, highs will be in the low 90s with very little wind. The hot, stagnant air mass isn't good for air quality, so anyone with respiratory ailments, younger kids and older active adults should limit their time outside.</p> <p>There is a 20 percent chance for showers and storms throughout Friday afternoon as well. The conditions will essentially remain same for the rest of the weekend.</p> <p>A weak cold front will knock temperatures down by a few degrees on Monday. However, those temperatures will bounce right back to about 90 on Tuesday and stay there through at least Thursday.</p> <p>Today: Partly sunny and hot. 20 percent chance scattered showers. Hi: 89 Lo: 67</p> <p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407554550-407554516"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407554550-407554516" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/temps_1558125335910_7283753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p>Tomorrow: Partly sunny and hot. 20 percent chance scattered showers. Hi: 90 Lo: 66</p> <p>Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. 20 percent chance scattered showers. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Weather Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/weather/weather-forecast" title="Weather Forecast Video" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/weather/wave-of-storms-to-roll-through-weekend" title="More chances for severe weather on Mother's Day" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>More chances for severe weather on Mother's Day</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Britney Hamilton, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 11:46AM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7284906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7284906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7284906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7284906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="6p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/wave-of-storms-to-roll-through-weekend" title="More chances for severe weather on Mother's Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/12/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7250090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It will be a soggy Mother's Day so if you are headed out for brunch to celebrate mom dress accordingly." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More chances for severe weather on Mother's Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Britney Hamilton, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 11:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A stationary front has been bringing unsettled weather to our area for the past few days. That front will eventually move through this evening.</p><p>However, the Charlotte area is in the warm sector which means the chance for severe weather is highest after midday when the air becomes more warm and humid.</p><p>There’s a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. On a scale of 1-5, slight risk is a 1. This means scattered strong and severe storms are possible.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-warning-severe-thunderstorm-warning-for-cleveland-gaston-and-lincoln-counties" title="WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/04/meck%20wx_1556999786062.png_7219578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/04/meck%20wx_1556999786062.png_7219578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/04/meck%20wx_1556999786062.png_7219578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/04/meck%20wx_1556999786062.png_7219578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/04/meck%20wx_1556999786062.png_7219578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 02:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 09:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Severe thunderstorms will move through the area this afternoon.</p><p>There is a slight risk for severe storms across the entire viewing area with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours.</p><p>Severe T'storm Warning for Mecklenburg and Union counties until 4:45pm. Lots of lightning, large hail, and strong wind gusts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/13-year-old-robbed-at-gunpoint-in-huntersville-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/13_year_old_robbed_at_gunpoint_in_Hunter_0_7284678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="13_year_old_robbed_at_gunpoint_in_Hunter_0_20190517230700"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>13-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Huntersville home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-york-county-man-had-thousands-of-images-of-child-pornography"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Deputies__York_County_man_had_thousands__0_7284507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deputies__York_County_man_had_thousands__0_20190517213811"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: York County man had thousands of images of child pornography</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/code-orange-air-quality-alert-issued-for-saturday-as-hot-weather-arrives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/air%20quality%20alert_1558125335935.jpg_7283752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="air quality alert_1558125335935.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/robert-pattinson-reportedly-top-choice-to-become-next-batman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Robert Pattison is shown in a file photo as he attended the 56th New York Film Festival on Oct. 2, 2018, in New York City. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Deputies__York_County_man_had_thousands__0_7284507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Deputies__York_County_man_had_thousands__0_7284507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Deputies__York_County_man_had_thousands__0_7284507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Deputies__York_County_man_had_thousands__0_7284507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies: York County man had thousands of images of child pornography</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/surgery-for-ric-flair-postponed-remains-in-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surgery for Ric Flair postponed; remains in hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/code-orange-air-quality-alert-issued-for-saturday-as-hot-weather-arrives" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/air%20quality%20alert_1558125335935.jpg_7283752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/air%20quality%20alert_1558125335935.jpg_7283752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/air%20quality%20alert_1558125335935.jpg_7283752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/air%20quality%20alert_1558125335935.jpg_7283752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/air%20quality%20alert_1558125335935.jpg_7283752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday as hot weather arrives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rowan-county-woman-wins-200-000-on-5-scratch-off" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/mega%20bucks%20win_1558122900632.jpg_7283395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/mega%20bucks%20win_1558122900632.jpg_7283395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/mega%20bucks%20win_1558122900632.jpg_7283395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/mega%20bucks%20win_1558122900632.jpg_7283395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/mega%20bucks%20win_1558122900632.jpg_7283395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rowan County woman wins $200,000 on scratch off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/robert-pattinson-reportedly-top-choice-to-become-next-batman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/getty_robertpattinsonfile_051719_1558117722773_7283207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert&#x20;Pattison&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;attended&#x20;the&#x20;56th&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;on&#x20;Oct&#x2e;&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jamie&#x20;McCarthy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robert Pattinson reportedly top choice to become next Batman</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 