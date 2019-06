- Cooler temperatures have finally arrived after weather in the Charlotte area has hovered around the mid-90's all week long.

Temps in the 50's and 60's in Boone and Jefferson Saturday morning.

It's 59 in Monroe and 62 in Charlotte.

82 is expected to be the high in Charlotte today and a very low chance of precipitation in the area Saturday afternoon.

Average temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-high 80's all week. Storms are expected to occur later in the week.