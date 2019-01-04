Drier conditions, warmer temps headed to Queen City this weekend

- Put down those umbrellas; if you were hoping for a drier weekend, you've got it coming!

Skies will continue to clear out overnight as the storm system pulls off to the northeast. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 40s.

There could be a lingering rain or snow showers in the mountains through early Saturday morning, but not much is expected.

Sunshine returns to the area for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also be on a warming trend over the weekend with highs hitting the low to mid 60s. It will be a great weekend to get outdoors!

Much of the work week will remain dry as well with highs in the 50s and 60s. There is a slight chance for a shower Monday night or early Tuesday, but we don’t expect much and most of the area will stay dry.

Friday night: Clearing skies and cool. Low 44

Saturday: Clouds and sun; mild. High 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 66