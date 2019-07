- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several counties affecting our FOX 46 viewership area.

Warnings have been issued in the following counties:

Catawba County until 3:30 p.m.

Iredell County until 3 p.m.

Northwestern Rowan County until 3 p.m.

Southwestern Alexander County until 2:45 p.m.

Eastern Caldwell County until 2:45 p.m.

Power outages had been reported in Morganton and were expected to be restored by 8 p.m. after trees and branches had fallen on power lines.

Additionally a Heat Advisory has been issued for Saturday in our area with heat indices expected to range from 105-110 in many neighborhoods. Actual air temps will top out in the mid-to-upper 90's with high dew points. As we’ve been saying all week, take it easy & stay hydrated if outdoors!

We have a few strong storms across our northern counties. Stay with @FOX46News for the very latest this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/FBc0ibAyyt — Amanda Cox (@fox46amanda) July 20, 2019

