- Potential heavy rain has caused a Flash Flood Watch that will be in effect until Sunday evening. If you are planning on attending this weekend's Taste of Charlotte then pack an umbrella.

Temperatures will be in the 70's and 80's.

Rain will be on and off this weekend and heavy rain at times could prompt flash floods. You will want to be careful on the roadways.

Catawba County has already seen four inches of rain. There will be potential for thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Charlotte could see up to three inches of rain and along the I-40 corridor could see more than that.

Unfortunately, this rain pattern continues through the middle of the week.