- When you walk out the door this morning, expect more of the same, basically wash and repeat is the name of the game for the next few days' weather pattern.

Saturday was a scorcher with a high of 92 and today is expected to be a bit worse with 94 degree temperatures expected.

Winds are coming out of the west and humidity will take over as the heat index is expected to reach or get close to 100.

Dry air is in place and there is high pressure to the south. July 4th things will improve a bit but it will still be humid and muggy if you are headed out to see fireworks