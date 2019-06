- Expect hotter temperatures on Father's Day as the Charlotte-area will be back into the 90 degree range on Sunday.

The past few days cooler temperatures and breezy weather have been welcome but that ends beginning today. Temperatures this week are expected to be in theh upper 80's and low 90's.

The low in the area on Sunday will be in Boone at 81. There is a very slim chance for showers and storms in the piedmont after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Humidity is expected to be an issue the next few days and this type of weather attracts mosquitoes so have some repellent handy if you are going to be outdoors for an extended period.

There is a better chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday in Charlotte.

