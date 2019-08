Hurricane Dorian caused limited damage in the northern Caribbean Wednesday as it left the region. However, it's setting its sights on the East Coast, and is growing in strength, with the possibility of becoming a Category 3 storm by the time it hits.

Power outages and flooding were reported across the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra after Dorian hit St. Thomas as a Category 1 storm.

The Hurricane Center reports Dorian has become a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Dorian is expected to gain more strength over the next few days as it cross over warm Atlantic waters. It's moving to the northwest near 13 mph, and continue on that path for the next day or two.