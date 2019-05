- Fog on Sunday quickly left the area and Charlotte should be fairly dry and very hot on Sunday.

If you are headed out to the Speedway make sure to pack plenty of bottled waters as the Charlotte area has potential record high temps on Sunday.

The Speedway allows fans to bring in bottled waters so you don't have to worry about spending a fortune at the track.

If you are in the stand or the infield, try to periodically escape the sun and find shade.

Scattered showers on Monday so if you are grilling out on Memorial Day, be wary.

Very little chance of rain this week but it should be in the 90's every day, with a high of 97 Wednesday.