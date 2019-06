- Part of the area is still dealing with flooding from the heavy rain of the last few days.

The Mountains and Foothills have picked up anywhere from four to seven inches of rain since last Thursday. Flash Flood Warnings and Watches remain in affect for many of our counties along with a Flood Warning for the Mountains and Foothills.

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the start of the week with the potential for some heavy rain at times.

Flooding will continue to be a concern over the next couple of days. Rain chances will be on and off throughout the upcoming week, so stay tuned to your Neighborhood Storm Watch team for the latest.

