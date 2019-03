- With the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in town this week, some sunshine is expected today with mostly clear skies as the tournament gets underway at Noon with Wake Forest in action.

We will see temperatures this week in the 50's rather than the 60's and 70's. The high will be on Thursday with temperatures expected to hit 71.

Today we will see clear skies and sunshine but it will be a bit colder, in the upper 50's.

A blizzard warning is in effect in the midwest and the residual will swing towards us on Thursday and Friday with some rain expected.

Showers may continue Friday morning but a high of 69 is projected for Friday and if you are headed out for the ACC tournament's semifinals, it should be a nice night.

The weekend should be dry and no rain.