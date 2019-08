- The mountain counties are in for a wet weather as storms roll through the area Wednesday evening.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s and a little bit more humidity in the air is fueling rain and storm chances.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ashe, Avery, Burke and Watauga counties beginning around 2:30 p.m. Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings until 4 p.m., and a warning was also issued for Anson County until 4:30 p.m.

These storms could through the evening commute, as heavier patches of rain are expected to move into the Piedmont around 6:30 p.m.

There are higher chances for storms over the weekend, continuing into the beginning of next week.

Thursday: High 91°. Low 70°. 40 percent chance of rain.

Friday: High 87°. Low 70°. 50 percent chance of rain.

Saturday: High 87°. Low 69°. 50 percent chance of rain.

