Neighborhood Weather Alert: A few sunny breaks today with more rain tomorrow

- Neighborhood Weather Alert Days have been declared for Thursday and Friday as heavy downpours could cause flooding in parts of the area.

The rainy pattern continues Thursday and Friday with a one-two punch of rain moving through the area. The first punch moves through Friday morning as light to moderate rain will before tapering off into this afternoon.

Rainfall amounts between a quarter inch and a half inch area expected.

There will be a bit of a lull in the rain late Thursday into Friday morning before another batch of rain pushes in Friday afternoon and evening.

This batch of rain will be heavier with rainfall amounts of up to one inches possible across the viewing.

Some snowflakes are possible in the mountains with this batch of moisture as well.

This rainy pattern will come to an end early Saturday morning and the rest of the forecast period looks fairly dry with just a chance for scattered showers on Tuesday.

Today: A 70% chance for showers. High of 57.

Tomorrow: An 80% chance for showers. High of 55.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 60.