Potential for rain and snow mix this weekend

- There is potential for a rain and snow mix across the viewing area heading into this weekend.

A system is expected to move out of the Midwest and into the Carolinas by Saturday.

Models vary on when the precipitation would start, but the overall consensus is that a rain/snow mix would impact the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

At this point it looks like the best chances for the wintry mix would be in the Mountains and the Foothills. However, some of the precipitation could make a run for the Piedmont as well.

At this time, models suggest the areas along and north of I-85 would be the most impacted by this system.

The system is six days away and this forecast will change many times. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on air and online for the most up to date information on this storm.