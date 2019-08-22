< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story425142647" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425142647" data-article-version="1.0">Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day</h1>
</header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425142647.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425142647");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425142647_425139762_164351"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425142647_425139762_164351";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425139762","video":"597527","title":"Severe%20storms%20batter%20Charlotte%20area%20for%20second%20day","caption":"Severe%20storms%20are%20firing%20off%20across%20the%20Charlotte%20area%20for%20the%20second%20day%20in%20a%20row%2C%20bringing%20heavy%20downpours%2C%20damaging%20wind%20and%C2%A0lightning.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FSevere_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FSevere_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for_second_d_597527_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661117865%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DuPrtvTM1f4qOIM2xv8cDiHSw5HM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fweather%2Fsevere-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day"}},"createDate":"Aug EDT EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425142647_425139762_164351",video:"597527",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Severe%2520storms%2520are%2520firing%2520off%2520across%2520the%2520Charlotte%2520area%2520for%2520the%2520second%2520day%2520in%2520a%2520row%252C%2520bringing%2520heavy%2520downpours%252C%2520damaging%2520wind%2520and%25C2%25A0lightning.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for_second_d_597527_1800.mp4?Expires=1661117865&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=uPrtvTM1f4qOIM2xv8cDiHSw5HM",eventLabel:"Severe%20storms%20batter%20Charlotte%20area%20for%20second%20day-425139762",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fweather%2Fsevere-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/severe-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-425142647"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:37PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425142647-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425142647-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="radar image_1566513305060.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Storm_Update_0_7609958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425142647-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Thursday_Afternoon_Storm_Update_0_20190822201607"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425142647-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="radar image_1566513305060.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thursday_Afternoon_Storm_Update_0_7609958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Thursday_Afternoon_Storm_Update_0_20190822201607"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/severe-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day" data-title="Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/severe-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day" addthis:title="Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/severe-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day";var CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Powerful storms are firing off across the Charlotte area for the second day in a row, bringing heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning. </p> <p>Severe thunderstorm warnings were sent out beginning around 1:30 p.m., with the latest continuing into the evening hours. </p> <p>The wet weather will stick around thanks to a warm and humid airmass sticking around the region today as a cold front sets up. The front will approach the western Carolinas on Friday and then settle slowly south through the forecast area on Saturday.</p> <p>A cool and moist wedge of high pressure will set up behind the front on Sunday and linger through Monday keeping the chances for showers and storms around. Another cold front will approach from the west during the middle of next week.</p> <p><strong>Today:</strong> Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance for storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 72<br /> <strong>Friday:</strong> Partly sunny with a 60 percent chance for storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70<br />
<strong>Saturday:</strong> Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance for storms. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Weather Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7610469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7610469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7610469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7610469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/6p_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7610469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="6p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 01 2015 11:19AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather forecast for the Charlotte area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/july-was-hottest-month-ever-recorded" title="Scientists confirm July was the hottest month ever recorded" data-articleId="424104665" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scientists confirm July was the hottest month ever recorded</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 06:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists say July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880.</p><p>The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.</p><p>The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/heat-indices-to-reach-over-100-for-hot-dry-weekend" title="Lots of sunshine, hot and humid on Sunday" data-articleId="423070986" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/11/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7586410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/11/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7586410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/11/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7586410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/11/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7586410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/11/Sunday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7586410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lots of sunshine, hot and humid on Sunday. Download the new FOX 46 Weather App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and sign up for personalized alerts." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lots of sunshine, hot and humid on Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 10:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Temperatures started out in the 70's on Saturday and there's some humidity out there so it's a little bit of a muggy start to the day.</p><p>Saturday saw a high of 90 degrees and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in Cleveland County.</p><p>It is relatively quiet on the Sunday radar but showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out in isolated areas.</p> </div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/severe-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="radar image_1566513305060.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-officials-emphasize-safety-changes-for-upcoming-school-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_20190821235135"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMS officials emphasize safety changes for upcoming school year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Sean </a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-officials-emphasize-safety-changes-for-upcoming-school-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CMS officials emphasize safety changes for upcoming school year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-chonk-massive-cat-looking-for-forever-home-at-philadelphia-shelter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Morris&#x20;Animal&#x20;Refuge" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'CHONK': Massive cat looking for forever home at Philadelphia shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gardner&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-nurses-bring-backstreet-boys-concert-to-patient-battling-leukemia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/nurses_1566496450505_7609906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/nurses_1566496450505_7609906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/nurses_1566496450505_7609906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/nurses_1566496450505_7609906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, </div>
</div>
</div>
<h3>Georgia nurses bring Backstreet Boys concert to patient battling leukemia</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div> 