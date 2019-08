- Powerful storms are firing off across the Charlotte area for the second day in a row, bringing heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were sent out beginning around 1:30 p.m., with the latest continuing into the evening hours.

The wet weather will stick around thanks to a warm and humid airmass sticking around the region today as a cold front sets up. The front will approach the western Carolinas on Friday and then settle slowly south through the forecast area on Saturday.

A cool and moist wedge of high pressure will set up behind the front on Sunday and linger through Monday keeping the chances for showers and storms around. Another cold front will approach from the west during the middle of next week.

Today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance for storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 72

Friday: Partly sunny with a 60 percent chance for storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance for storms. Hi: 83 Lo: 69

Stay ahead of those storms by downloading the FOX 46 weather a